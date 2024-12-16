DeFabo: T.J. Watt’s X-Rays Negative, Unsure If He’ll Play Against Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt told Mike DeFabo of The Athletic that he rolled his ankle on the play that he suffered an injury in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh’s 27-13 Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Watt added that X-rays were negative, and we’ll have to “wait and see” if he can play Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

James Palmer of Underdog Fantasy posted a video on Twitter of Watt talking about his ankle and confirming the X-rays were negative.

Mike Tomlin described it as a low-ankle injury, and if it is a sprain, then he would be the second Steelers outside linebacker to suffer a low-ankle sprain this season. OLB Alex Highsmith suffered one in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders and missed three games, returning in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals. If Watt were to miss three games, he would miss the rest of the regular season.

Obviously, it’s too early to speculate, but it’s good news at least that the X-rays for Watt’s ankle were negative. He didn’t return to the game after suffering the injury and left to go to the locker room. Watt has been healthy all season, but he does have a history of injuries. He dealt with groin issues during the 2021 season and then partially tore his pectoral in Week 1 of the 2022 season. Last season, he suffered a knee injury at the end of the year and missed Pittsburgh’s Wild Card Round playoff matchup.

With the Steelers clinching a playoff berth today thanks to losses by the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins, the priority should be getting Watt back healthy for the postseason. While the Steelers have key games coming up against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs within the next 10 days, rushing Watt back wouldn’t be good for a team that has aspirations of making a postseason run.

We’ll likely find out more about Watt’s status this week, and his practice participation will be telling as to whether he’ll be able to go on Saturday against the Ravens in a game where the Steelers could clinch the AFC North. It’s too early for Watt to know after the game how he’s going to feel throughout the week and if he’ll be able to go against Baltimore on a short week. The fact that it is a short week doesn’t bode as well for his chances of playing in Baltimore. With a quick turnaround against the Chiefs in Week 17, it’s entirely possible that Watt misses two games if he isn’t healthy enough to suit up on Saturday.