Browns’ Week 14 Estimated Wednesday Injury Report: Three Players Listed As DNP

For the second time in two weeks, the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers match up for another AFC North tilt, this time on the North Shore at Acrisure Stadium.

In a reversal of roles, the Browns are the ones coming off a short week as they played Monday night in Denver, losing a tough game in the Mile High City.

Starting the work week off on Wednesday, the Browns have a lengthy looking injury report as the team is still trying to get back in gear after the Broncos loss in primetime.

The Browns’ injury report was posted just moments ago by 92.3 The Fan’s Daryl Ruiter on Twitter. It is an estimated practice participation only, as the Browns held a walkthrough Wednesday.

#Browns @ #Steelers injury report. Cleveland held a walk through so participation is estimated pic.twitter.com/12xxpYP3o7 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 4, 2024

BROWNS’ WEEK 14 ESTIMATED WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

WR Cedric Tillman (concussion protocol)

S Juan Thornhill (calf)

WR Jamari Thrash (shoulder)

LIMITED

CB Myles Harden (tibia)

DT Maurice Hurst (ankle)

WR Elijah Moore (shoulder)

CB Greg Newsome II (abdomen)

FULL

WR Jerry Jeudy (knee)

OL Joel Bitonio (ankle)

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman was listed as an estimated DNP while still in concussion protocol while safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and wide receiver Jamari Thrash (shoulder) were listed as estimated DNP on Wednesday.

A pair of cornerbacks in Myles Harden and Greg Newsome II were listed as limited. Harden continues to work back from a tibia injury while Newsome is dealing with an abdominal injury. He is worth keeping an eye on ahead of the rematch due to his dustup with Steelers WR George Pickens and his comments after the game about Pickens being a fake tough guy.

WR Elijah Moore was also listed as a limited participant due to a shoulder injury. Standout receiver Jerry Jeudy, coming off of a career-best performance on Monday night, was listed as an estimated full participant with a knee injury.