Browns’ Newsome Fires Back At Pickens: ‘Guy Who Cares More So About Himself’

Still 48 hours from kickoff and things are getting spicy between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. As WR George Pickens is trying to downplay Browns’ players jawing at him, Cleveland CB Greg Newsome II is trying to ramp things up. Speaking with reporters just moments after Pickens feigned ignorance of who Newsome is, Newsome took a shot at Pickens.

“I’m all about the team,” he said via ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi. “Obviously, he’s a guy who cares more so about himself. You can see that in the penalties that he causes. For me, my job is to try and do whatever I can to help the team win.”

Newsome added he didn’t take Pickens’ comment to heart.

“The only way you would take something someone says disrespectful is if you care about that person. I don’t care about the dude at all,” he said via video from 92.3 The Fan’s Spencer German.

Sunday should be lots of fun.

The Browns’ defensive backs and Pickens mixed it up throughout Cleveland’s Week 12 victory. In the second half, Pickens attempted to trip S Grant Delpit while on the final play of the game, Newsome carried Pickens through the end zone on a failed Pittsburgh Hail Mary. The two kept at it after the play was over and had to be separated. Neither were penalized nor fined for their actions.

After the game, Pickens took jabs at the Browns, remarking they weren’t a good team. Cleveland players responded by saying they know they can get into Pickens’ head. Against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Pickens picked up two costly post-snap penalties.

Controlling his emotions in the rematch will be key. There’s no question the Browns will attempt to mess with Pickens early. Smack-talk, pushes and shoves, anything to get him frustrated and rattled. If Pickens wants to display his maturity, staying level-headed is critical. The main event needs to be Pickens’ ability to make plays and deliver a winning performance. If so, he and Pittsburgh will eliminate Cleveland from the playoffs and the Steelers will get to laugh last. If not, they will be swept by the Browns for the first time since 1988.