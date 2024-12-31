Ben Roethlisberger Details How He’d Improve Steelers In 2025

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have already clinched a playoff berth, with a three-game slide heading into Week 18, the offseason and 2025 are on the minds of some. That includes former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, who talked about what he would do to improve the team this offseason on his Footbahlin podcast. To no one’s surprise, his first move would be to try and find another receiver to pair with George Pickens on the outside.

“You’ve got to go find more weapons on offense…I think you feel comfortable on the line. You got to go find some playmakers.”

Roethlisberger said the Steelers need to find a “true outside receiver” and said he’d try to re-sign RB Najee Harris on a cheap deal. Roethlisberger praised what Calvin Austin III has done this season and mentioned Roman Wilson can fit in, but he views both as true slot receivers, and the Steelers will certainly look to upgrade on the outside.

He also said he’d try to retain both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. He feels that Wilson has done enough to earn an extension, but if he wants too much money, he’d be comfortable with Fields as the starter.

With RB Jaylen Warren playing well and out-snapping Harris over the last few games, it’s unlikely that Harris, whose fifth-year option declined back in May, will return to Pittsburgh, as he’ll likely be able to get more money and potentially a bigger role elsewhere. While keeping Harris would help the offense, it just doesn’t seem very likely.

Defensively, Roethlisberger wants to see the Steelers target the secondary in the draft.

“You gotta go back in the draft and really try to focus on secondary. You like what [Joey Porter Jr.], you like Minkah [Fitzpatrick]….if you don’t have DBs on the outside, teams are gonna pick us apart. Patrick Mahomes threw for 320-something yards and three touchdowns, and there was no pressure on him. If we don’t get pressure, we can’t stop on the back end.”

Pittsburgh’s secondary has struggled in recent weeks due to communication problems. The unit hasn’t had S DeShon Elliott and CBs Donte Jackson and Joey Porter Jr. for stretches over the last three games due to injury (Elliott missed the Eagles and Ravens games while Jackson missed the Ravens game, while Porter missed most of the Ravens game and the Chiefs game), so health has been a factor in their struggles. But Jackson is set to be a free agent this offseason, and the Steelers will likely look to add another starting-caliber cornerback in free agency or the draft.

Cornerback has been a popular position mocked to the Steelers in early mock drafts, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if it’s a position the team targets early. Porter has struggled with penalties in his second season. While he’s still a good cornerback, adding another potential starter early in the draft will strengthen Pittsburgh’s defense, and it’s probably their biggest defensive need heading into the offseason.

The Steelers still have plenty to play for this season, but there are holes that this team will need to address to remain contenders next season. With Fields and Wilson both free agents, their situation will garner plenty of attention whenever Pittsburgh’s season ends, so it will undoubtedly be an eventful offseason for the Steelers.