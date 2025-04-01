Ben Roethlisberger Thinks Steelers Should Avoid QB In First Round, Target DL Instead

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a few areas to address during the NFL Draft. While it was worth it to acquire DK Metcalf, they unfortunately don’t have a second-round pick anymore. That makes their first-rounder, at 21st overall, even more important. Legendary former Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger thinks Pittsburgh should avoid the quarterback position in that spot.
“I don’t think they [Steelers] should,” Ben Roethlisberger said of taking a QB on his weekly ‘Footbahlin’ podcast. “I would either go O-line or D-line. Maybe D-line. Because you got rid of [Larry] Ogunjobi, you got Cam [Heyward], who played great last year. But he’s definitely on the tail, I mean, how many more years does he have left?… You’ve gotta add depth.”
Many people think this is the first position the Steelers should address in the draft, and there’s a reason why. The last time we saw the Steelers take the field, they were destroyed by the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round. Yes, it’s hard to stop a rushing attack featuring Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson. But the Steelers’ performance in that game was inexcusable.
That performance was part of a string of poor showings from the position group. It’s not as if the Steelers don’t have talent there. Despite his age, Cam Heyward had an incredible year in 2024. Pittsburgh also has Keeanu Benton, but the position simply needs more depth.
That said, the Aaron Rodgers situation is dragging on for quite a while. Because of that, some believe the Steelers could target a quarterback if one falls to them at 21. Roethlisberger thinks the Steelers are better off waiting, though.
“If people don’t start taking quarterbacks, let ’em just fall,” Roethlisberger said. “Let ’em fall into your lap… You take the first two guys, which are [Shedeur] Sanders and [Cam] Ward, and then it’s like okay, there’s a group of guys behind… If you start sneaking through the end of the first [round] and that third quarterback hasn’t been taken yet, you can be like, we’re gonna get one in the third round.”
Because the Steelers don’t have a second-round pick, letting quarterbacks slide becomes harder. Sure, Dart, Milroe, or whoever could slide out of the first round, but there’s a chance they don’t even make it to the third.
This year’s class has few standouts but is deep in talent. So, the top of the draft is muddy. There’s a chance that Ward and Sanders both go in the top five picks. In that case, does Dart even make it to the Steelers at 21? If he does, and the Steelers pass on him, there’s really no chance he makes it to the third round.
That said, players like Milroe, Tyler Shough, Dillon Gabriel, and others have a better chance of being available then. It really depends on how the position comes off the board early in the draft, but if Pittsburgh wants one of the top quarterbacks, waiting until the third round could get dicey.