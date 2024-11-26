Watch: Troy Polamalu Stars In New Moana 2 Commercial With The Rock

Though his playing days are long behind him, Troy Polamalu appeared on-screen for those watching Monday Night Football. Polamalu starred in a commercial for Moana 2. Teaming up with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Polamalu debating with Johnson that he looked like Maui, one of the movie’s main characters played by Johnson.

A light-hearted commercial that still got to feature Polamalu’s signature hair.

Though largely a private person since his retirement, Polamalu’s spent plenty of time on television. He’s starred in a series of Head and Shoulders commercials while also doing ads for Slim Jim, Frito Lay, and the 2022 Super Bowl.

Polamalu’s also remained active in the Pittsburgh community. Along with his wife Theodora, they put together the inaugural Resilience Bowl in May. It ended with a flag football game that featured many of his former teammates, including QB Ben Roethlisberger and WR Hines Ward. All proceeds supported local Pittsburgh organizations.

An eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, Troy Polamalu was the Steelers’ first round pick in 2003. He became one of his generation’s greatest defensive players and is one of the best safeties in NFL history with unparalleled range and instincts. He won two Super Bowls and became a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2020, though the official ceremony didn’t take place until 2021 due to the pandemic postponing the 2020 ceremony.

Of Polynesian descent, Polamalu connected with the first Moana when it premiered in 2016. In fact, Polamalu had a small voice acting role as one of the villagers. At the time, he talked about the opportunity.

“I’m not really an actor. I’m a retired, beat-up football player,” he said via ScreenSlam in 2016. “So it’s definitely an honor that I’m here and able to be part of this movie…an opportunity to be apart of a Disney movie. Especially when it involves my culture, our culture, is exciting.”

The movie was a smash hit at the box office. With a budget of around $175 million, it grossed nearly nearly $700 million and won 22 awards, including a Grammy.

Polamalu is one of several current or former Steelers to regularly appear in commercials. T.J. Watt has been in several, especially of late, often starring alongside older brother J.J. Watt. The whole Watt family appeared in a recent Dick’s Sporting Goods commercial that paid homage to several Christmas classics.

Moana 2 debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 27.