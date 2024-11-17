Tomlin Happy, But Not Surprised In Russell Wilson’s Play, Didn’t View Change From Justin Fields As ‘Switch’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 7-2 and have gotten good quarterback play from both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. However, it is also very clear how Wilson has elevated the offense to heights not seen since pre-injury Ben Roethlisberger was at the helm.

Since taking over in Week Seven, Wilson is 3-0 while throwing for 245.6 yards per game and six total touchdowns. With Wilson at quarterback, Pittsburgh is averaging 30.3 points per game. While it is only a three-game sample size, it is still notable given that in the past three seasons Pittsburgh averaged under 21 points per game.

On The Mike Tomlin Show, streamed on the Steelers YouTube page, Tomlin was asked by Bob Pompeani if this is what he expected when he made the switch to Wilson from Fields.

“I don’t know that I ever viewed it as a switch,” countered Tomlin. “I never changed the depth chart. I was really clear about the pecking order and so forth. The media sure did though, and I understand that component of it. And so, Russ has a skill set that we have been cognizant of even prior to acquiring him. He’s done nothing but confirm that. And even dating back to the spring. And so, I don’t necessarily view this as a three-week decision to be quite honest with you, just reflective of who he is and our knowledge of who he is.”

Wilson, being a 13-year veteran has done a good job having total control of the offense and has been taking what the defense gives him. Wilson has also been able to get the best out of the receiving corps, with WR George Pickens having arguably the best stretch of his career, catching 14 passes for 276 yards and two touchdowns. With Wilson at quarterback Pickens is averaging 92 yards per game as the connection has elevated the Steelers’ passing game.

The deep pass threat has been on point with Wilson using his signature “moon ball.” He has showcased it each week with plenty of success allowing the Steelers offense to pick up chunk play after chunk play and demoralize opposing defenses. It has also helped put points on the board as the Steelers get into scoring range more often now because of Wilson’s deep ball.

There is still a lot of season to go, but week after week Wilson is making Tomlin look like a genius for sticking with him despite Fields’ good play to begin the year. Wilson has turned the clock back and has transformed the Steelers from playoff hopeful to a team that seems like a playoff lock and hopeful to win at least one game in the playoffs.