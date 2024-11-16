Russell Wilson Confident Steelers Can Match Ravens’ Offense: ‘We Can Definitely Score Points’

Since Russell Wilson took over at quarterback, the Steelers are scoring over 30 points per game. And there is no huge outlier distorting the figure with a low of 26 points, meaning they have scored consistently. That prowess arrives just in time to face the hottest, most potent offense in the NFL in the Baltimore Ravens. Do they believe they can keep up now?

“Yeah, I think that we can definitely score points, and we can do some special things,” Wilson said via the Steelers’ website. “You just be in the moment. Do whatever it takes to win, and our goal is to score more points than they do. That’s the goal, and if we score more than that, that’s good too.”

The Steelers did record a blowout in Russell Wilson’s first start, 37-15 over the New York Jets. Since then, they have subsisted on their standard fare of one-score games, but of opposite flavors. Against the New York Giants, they had to stave off a comeback. On Sunday, it was Wilson and company who had to come back, down from 10. And they got that one more point that they needed.

During their six games with Justin Fields at quarterback, the Steelers averaged just over 20 points. They finished that run on an upward trajectory, scoring 32 in a blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders. That bled into Wilson’s blowout win in his first start, though things have been a little hairier since then.

Sunday poses the Steelers’ biggest challenge yet in the Baltimore Ravens—defensively. The Ravens are scoring over 31 points per game, a total the Steelers have only hit or bettered twice. Russell Wilson is capable of 30-point games, of course, but Baltimore is a different beast. Still, they remain confident in what they are doing.

“Yeah, we can definitely score points. We believe in what we can do. I think Arthur [Smith] has done a good job to get us to plays and this and that, and for me to get the guys in the right situations as well,” Wilson said of the Steelers’ operations on offense.

Taken altogether, the Steelers are scoring just shy of 24 points per game right now, which is their best mark since 2020. That is good for 12th in the league, but they need to do better. Fortunately for Russell Wilson and company, the Ravens also give up a ton of points.

In fact, they are allowing over 25 points per game, which rarely produces a winning record. But Baltimore now has to play the Steelers’ second-ranked scoring defense. And they have to play an offense that with Russell Wilson was able to win a shootout against another good offense. When is the last time we could say that about a Steelers team?