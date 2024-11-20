The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Browns Preview, Coordinator Comments, Ravens Game Wrap-up & More

Season 15, Episode 54 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday afternoon episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their Thursday night AFC North road game against the Cleveland Browns.

We go over the Steelers’ injury report coming out of Tuesday with this being a short week and discuss the team signing S Eric Rowe to its practice squad recently. We also discuss the potential of CB Cory Trice Jr. being activated from the Reserve/Injured list on Thursday and playing against the Browns. We take an early look at the Steelers’ possible inactive list for Thursday night and make sure to hit on the recent Browns’ injury report as well.

The Steelers’ offensive and defensive coordinators, Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin, both talked to the media on Tuesday, so we go over a few main talking points that came out of those press conferences.

With the All-22 tape from the Steelers’ Week 11 win against the Baltimore Ravens now digested on a short week, Alex and I wrap a bow around that AFC North win with a few final assessments of both sides of the football.

In the middle of this Wednesday show, Alex and I are joined once again by Scott Petrak, who covers the Browns for The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette on BrownsZone.com. Scott helps us preview the Thursday night game between the Browns and the Steelers. We talk a lot about Browns QB Jameis Winston, the offensive struggles that Cleveland has had, ways the unit is improving and more on that side of the football. We also pose several questions to Scott when it comes to the Browns’ defense. Scott updates the injury status of a few Cleveland players and lets us know who he thinks will start at left tackle Thursday night. To end this interview, we get Scott’s thoughts on the upcoming AFC North Hard Knocks series as well as his score prediction for the Thursday night game.

If not already doing so, please follow Scott on X/Twitter at @ScottPetrak and please make sure to read his work online at brownszone.com.

After having Scott on, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Steelers’ Thursday night game against the Browns. We obviously end that segment with our final score predictions for the AFC North contest.

This 122-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Browns Preview, Coordinator Comments, Ravens Game Wrap-up & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3151109461

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 54 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n