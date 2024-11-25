The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Browns All-22, Remaining Schedule Difficulty, Pickens Discussion & More

Season 15, Episode 56 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers on their mini bye week and some things that happened around the NFL in Week 12 games that were played on Sunday. We discuss how impressive the Philadelphia Eagles looked Sunday night as they are a team the Steelers will face in their final six games.

The Steelers’ final six-game stretch of the 2024 regular season begin Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. We discuss what a huge game it is for both teams, and especially Cincinnati, which likely needs to win out to make the playoffs.

With the All-22 from the Steelers’ loss last Thursday night to the Cleveland Browns now fully digested, Alex and I go over additional observations we have on both sides of the football. We start on the defensive side of the football and go over key plays and several player performances that played a part in the Steelers’ third loss of the season. We discuss the poor game that Steelers OLB T.J. Watt had and if drastically hurt his chances of winning the Defensive Player of the Year award with six games still remaining on the schedule.

Alex and I then address our offensive observations from the loss to the Browns. We go over the play calling, play schematics, and more. We discuss the beating thar Steelers QB Russell Wilson took and a few throws that it looked like he missed during the game.

Steelers WR George Pickens is back in the news this week due to a few of his on-the-field actions in the loss to the Browns. We also go over the fine that Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick received for an action in the Week 11 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

This 93-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

