Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,513)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,513 this Friday afternoon, I react to the Steelers’ selection of Oregon DL Derrick Harmon in the first round, choosing him over nearly every QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1513)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4856012198
6bc9mw6n