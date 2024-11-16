The Five Hardest Hits In Steelers-Ravens History

With it feeling like forever since the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens squared off and with this game meaning more than any other regular season battle in awhile, at least until the Week 16 rematch that could be of even greater significance. This rivalry is known for its physicality and hard hits.

That in mind, let’s view the top-five hardest hits in the rivalry. It could come from offense or defense and from the Steelers or Ravens. Knowing their history, expect all of the above.

Of course, it’s hard to pick out just five so drop your answers below.

5. Jarret Johnson Cracks Hines Ward

A hidden gem. If you’re a Ravens’ fan. In the 2011 season opener, a busted Steelers play ended with a busted Hines Ward. Coming across the field, Ward got decked by Baltimore LB Jarret Johnson, dishing out some of the punishment Ward would inflict on unsuspecting defensive players throughout his career.

There’s tons of angles out there on the Internet but here’s the most high-def one I can pull.

Years after, Johnson would discuss the moment.

“Me and him, I don’t know how he felt about him but I was not a big fan of his,” Johnson told the Ravens website following his retirement. “To go out and finally get [him], I got a ton of respect for him as a player. He played the game the way is supposed to be played. But he got a lot of guys on good shots over the years. And he’s had to get back. Smart, veteran player. For me to get a shot on him, probably the highlight of his career.”

The Ravens rolled the day as Roethlisberger threw three picks, including on that play. Ed Reed snared a pair in a 35-7 romp. But Johnson’s hit spoke loudest.

4. Jerome Bettis Steamrolls Kim Herring

One of my favorite forgotten ‘The Bus’ moments. It’s a highlight you rarely see but I always remember seeing it for a flash on Bettis’ “Top 10 NFL Big Guys” feature video. Before Reed wore No. 20, it belonged to Ravens DB Kim Herring. Bettis about ripped the 2-0 off his jersey with this literal stream roll, running through Herring and continuing to truck ahead.

If you haven’t seen it, you’ll love it forever.

Let's all celebrate Jerome Bettis' birthday by remembering the time he killed Kim Herring. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/T84XvcJcW9 — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) February 16, 2019

An elite bruising running back, this play happened before the height of the two team’s rivalry. But from a pure optics standpoint, this one is brutal.

3. Hines Ward Decleats Ed Reed

My personal favorite in what I think is literally my favorite Steelers’ game I’ve ever watched live. Even more than the two Super Bowls I’ve been around for. Their 2007 38-7 beatdown against Baltimore, a 75th anniversary game that brought Steelers’ legends to witness.

Late in the first half, Ward took his chance to decleat Reed, sending him sprawling into the ground. Woozy, Reed needed help walking off the field. And because it was 2007 and concussions weren’t exactly a “thing” yet, at least in the NFL’s world, Reed played six days later.

2. Bart Scott Piledrives Ben Roethlisberger

The hardest hit Ben Roethlisberger says he ever took. It sure looks every bit of it. Scott coming flying off the edge in 2006 to sweep Roethlisberger off his feet and not in the rom-com style.

“He hit me in my chest,” Roethlisberger would recall during a 2023 episode of his podcast. “And everything went slow motion from there. I felt my body get lifted off the ground. I saw my feet go up Level One, Level Two, there’s the sky. Hit the ground…it was all body weight and everything.”

There is a correlation between big hits and big wins. Baltimore crushed Roethlisberger and the Steelers in spirit and scoreboard, winning 27-0.

1. Ryan Clark on Willis McGahee – When Worlds Collide

Truly, I thought I watched Willis McGahee lose his life on the field. It was that hard of a hit. Moments after the fanfare of Troy Polamalu’s AFC Title Game pick-six that punched Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl ticket, only the force of Ryan Clark’s hit could quiet a crowd.

A vicious hit into McGahee that knocked both players out. The type of collision that should come with a “viewer discretion is advised” label.

So…viewer discretion is advised.

First in real time because you need to feel the speed of it followed by two slow-mo angles.

Somehow, Clark doesn’t even consider that his hardest hit. I bet McGahee disagrees.

Honorable Mentions:

Hines Ward Cracks On Ray Lewis

Haloti Ngata Breaks Ben’s nose

Ray Lewis Busts Rashard Mendenhall’s Shoulder

James Harrison Takes Down Ed Reed

Earl Thomas Knocks Mason Rudolph Out Cold

Chuck Clark Thumps Diontae Johnson