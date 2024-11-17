Steelers Vs. Ravens 2024 Week 11: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 11
Baltimore Ravens (7-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)
Kickoff: 1:00 PM/ET, Nov. 17, 2024
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +3.0
Trends:
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Baltimore’s last 6 games.
Baltimore are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games.
Baltimore are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.
Baltimore are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 5 games on the road.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
Baltimore are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Baltimore are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Baltimore are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games played in November.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.
The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games against Baltimore.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games at home.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing at home against Baltimore.
Pittsburgh are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games played in November.
Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games played in week 11.
Ravens Injuries:
CB Arthur Maulet (calf) – Out
S Eddie Jackson (non-injury related)
DT Travis Jones (ankle) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries:
CB C.J. Henderson (neck) – Out/IR
OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle) – Out
CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) – Out
TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) – Doubtful
RB Jaylen Warren (back) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_nov_17_2024_vs_baltimore-ravens_weekly_release
Flipcard:
ravens-steelers-week-10-flipcard
Game Capsule:
bal-pit-week-11-capsule-2024