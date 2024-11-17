Steelers Vs. Ravens 2024 Week 11: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 11

Baltimore Ravens (7-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)

Kickoff: 1:00 PM/ET, Nov. 17, 2024

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +3.0

Trends:

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Baltimore’s last 6 games.

Baltimore are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games.

Baltimore are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore are 1-7 SU in their last 8 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 5 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore are 4-2 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Baltimore are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Baltimore are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games played in November.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games against Baltimore.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing at home against Baltimore.

Pittsburgh are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games played in November.

Pittsburgh are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games played in week 11.

Ravens Injuries:

CB Arthur Maulet (calf) – Out

S Eddie Jackson (non-injury related)

DT Travis Jones (ankle) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries:

CB C.J. Henderson (neck) – Out/IR

OLB Alex Highsmith (ankle) – Out

CB Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) – Out

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) – Doubtful

RB Jaylen Warren (back) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_nov_17_2024_vs_baltimore-ravens_weekly_release

Flipcard:

ravens-steelers-week-10-flipcard

Game Capsule:

bal-pit-week-11-capsule-2024