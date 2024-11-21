Steelers Vs. Browns X Factor: Pittsburgh’s Pass Rush

As we do every week to get you ready for our upcoming game, our X-factor of the week. Sometimes, it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Here’s our Pittsburgh Steelers X-factor of the game against the Cleveland Browns-their pass rush.

STEELERS VS BROWNS X FACTOR: STEELERS’ PASS RUSH

This week, the Steelers head to Cleveland to take on the Browns. This is the first meeting of the year between the two teams, and it’s also only the second divisional matchup of the season for the Steelers. It’s a short week following the Steelers’ win this past Sunday.

There are a couple of signs pointing to a potential trap game here. Still, this is one the Steelers should be able to win. The Browns have won just two games on the season. They are reeling right now after being blown out in the fourth quarter against the 4-7 New Orleans Saints last week. The Steelers have the advantage in several aspects of the game, and one of them is their pass rush against the Browns’ offensive line.

Deshaun Watson takes his SIXTH sack of the game! Fans are begging for Jameis Winston. Make it happen Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/u6DeQ9TW0l — Streameast News Network (@StreameastNews) September 22, 2024

Whether it’s Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, or Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Browns just haven’t been able to keep their quarterback upright. The Browns are giving up the most sacks of any team, allowing a whopping 46 through 10 games. Cleveland is being sacked on 10.6 percent of its dropbacks this season.

Alex Highsmith remains out of action. However, Pittsburgh still has some guys who can get after the passer. We all know how good T.J. Watt is. Aside from him, Nick Herbig and Preston Smith are valuable players in the rotation who have had important moments in the past few games.

With divisional matchups always being more intense, getting after Winston will be vital for the Steelers to avoid falling victim to a trap game here. Winston has had some massive performances as of late. He threw for 334 yards against the Baltimore Ravens a few weeks ago. He followed that up with a 235-yard showing against the Los Angeles Chargers. Most recently, Winston was solid with 395 passing yards in the Browns’ loss to the Saints.

By making Winston’s life difficult, the Browns’ life will become much more difficult as a whole. If the Steelers can get after him early and often in the bleak weather, things will look good for Pittsburgh on Thursday night.