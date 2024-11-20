Browns’ Week 12 Wednesday Injury Report: EDGE Myles Garrett Cleared To Play, OT Jedrick Wills Ruled Out

On a short week, it isn’t atypical to see a ton of names on the injury report for both teams. But both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns appear to be in pretty good shape for Thursday Night Football. The Steelers have two players ruled out, and the Browns have the same.

This Wednesday injury report for the Browns takes the place of the typical Friday report, which means game day designations are assigned. Questionable means a 50-50 shot at playing, doubtful is more likely than not to be out, and then a player can be ruled out.

Here is the Browns’ Wednesday injury report via Daniel Oyefusi on X. They did not practice today, so the report is estimated.

No game status for DE Myles Garrett after missing Tuesday’s practice with a hip injury. He’s good to go. https://t.co/2swwPhXgN7 pic.twitter.com/Ta5f9B3qsp — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 20, 2024

BROWNS’ WEEK 12 ESTIMATED WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

TE Geoff Swaim (concussion protocol) – OUT

LIMITED

DE Myles Garrett (hip)

OT Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) – OUT

FULL

CB Denzel Ward (rib/ankle)

CB Greg Newsome II (shoulder)

TE David Njoku (knee)

WR Elijah Moore (shoulder)

OG Joel Bitonio (pectoral)

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (finger)

DT Maurice Hurst (shoulder)

WR Jerry Jeudy (knee)

LB Jordan Hicks (elbow/triceps)

There will be no guesswork for either team leading up to Thursday. Each team has two players ruled out and nobody doubtful or questionable.

The Browns had multiple players move in the right direction from Tuesday to Wednesday. Their secondary with Newsome and Ward is no longer a concern, and Garrett is now officially cleared as expected.

Swaim being out with a concussion will hurt their multiple-tight end packages a bit, but he has just one reception on the season and only plays about 10-20 snaps per game on offense. He does play a fair amount of special teams, so that will be a problem for the Browns to figure out.

The big news here is that Wills is out. With Dawand Jones being placed on IR with a major injury, that means Germain Ifedi will be starting at left tackle. He is a former first-round pick with a ton of starting experience in the league, but he hasn’t played much over the last three seasons. He did a pretty poor job protecting Russell Wilson in Seattle when he entered the league.

Mike Tomlin explained why this tackle situation might make it hard for Cleveland to give extra attention to T.J. Watt. That might be a big issue for the Browns on Thursday.