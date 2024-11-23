Steelers Spin: Just When It Was Getting Fun

Let’s face it. It was too much to ask.

Just when it was getting fun. Just when the Pittsburgh Steelers were beginning to look like their old dominant selves. Just when Head Coach Mike Tomlin looked like he was past his old haunting ghosts of the past.

Splat.

In the midst of a snow flurry, just like so many other seasons of Tomlinian lore, the Steelers missed sinking a one-foot putt against the nearly browned-out Cleveland Browns.

This all-too-familiar underperformance against weaker foes may result in some or all of their playoff appearances being hosted in foreign lands.

Does this spell the beginning of a troubling detour, or is it just an unfortunate pothole on this year’s path to glory? Let’s explore this further as we give it a Spin.

But First. Let’s Dance.

It’s been two games since we last spoke. The first was the tremendous and somewhat surprising victory over the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 18-16. This was while still being carried on the currents of a critical 28-27 win over the Washington Commanders.

At 8-2, the world was the Steelers’ oyster, with two pearly wins back-to-back.

In both cases, the Steelers’ defense schemed away Jayden Daniels’ and Lamar Jackson’s prolific running qualities.

In both instances, the team showed extraordinary resolve in fighting through adversity. Unlike the aging Mike Tyson, they threw flurries of punches as hard as they took them.

With a firm lead in the AFC North and with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns essentially drifting far out of contention in the division, the Steelers had us believing capturing home-field advantage throughout the playoffs was far from delusional.

Could this be true? Is it all a dream?

It was.

Then Something Happened.

The struggles the Steelers have experienced in the first half of games this season continued in their game against the Cleveland Browns.

But why should we worry? Just because the offense started up like a car battery in Minnesota in January, we still had confidence quarterback Russell Wilson would get this team moving in the second half.

Unfortunately, this engine didn’t start until well into the fourth quarter. Was it too late?

After Cleveland quarterback Jameis Winston tumbled into the snow-draped end zone, the Steelers found themselves down 18-6 with only 12 minutes left in the game.

At this point, Pittsburgh looked like Glass Joe playing on a garage sale Nintendo, just one more snowy breeze away from tumbling to the canvas in an implosion of fuzzy square pixels.

The entirety of Steelers Nation was in a mad grumble, with yellow and black paint unable to disguise our collective “Not surprised” faces.

Tomlin lose a game against a two-bit contender whose players and coaches are dropping anti-depressant tabs like they’re Smarties and who are spending more time polishing up their resumes than reviewing their playbooks? The Steelers lose one of those games? That never happens.

But wait! This year is different. So different.

Justin Fields was brought on to provide a spark, which worked on Russell Wilson as well, and they combined their talents to produce a rapid touchdown in response. Then, a Browns fumble and another touchdown by Pittsburgh to take the lead at 19-18.

Wow! This is different.

Then Winston returns to form and tosses an untimely interception. This should be ballgame, right? Let’s put this one in the books as good teams do.

Nope. Instead, it’s send in the clowns time.

Strange calls. Poor execution. Horizontal punts. Cornerbacks letting their wide receiver friends run free. Bizarre timeouts. Penalties accepted unwisely. Hail Mary’s where we’re doing UFC wrestling with our opponents and battling fans rather than trying to catch the ball.

Those last few minutes of dystopic angst were enough to sap all the joy from the triumph over the Ravens just a few days prior. It was like winning big at Blackjack and summarily losing it all at the craps table before the free drinks even arrived.

What misery it was seeing Myles Garrett’s face so full of contemptuous joy.

Just when it was getting fun.

For Comparison’s Sake

Let’s start this passage by clearly stating that Russell Wilson and Justin Fields have performed well when given their chance to start as quarterbacks for the Steelers this season.

Well done fellas. Both of you.

Tomlin shocked quite a few experts (and disappointed this writer) by swapping out Fields, who had a 4-2 record and mounting momentum at the time, with Russell Wilson, who has excelled in touting a 4-1 record since.

The argument in favor of the controversially timed quarterback exchange was that infusing Wilson into the Steelers offense would provide a major upgrade in offensive production and offer the kind of experience to weather all future storms.

Did this turn out to be true?

It’s credited as a river gambling stroke of genius for Tomlin. The statistics tell a different story.

Although Fields has one more game in his pocket and has received some extra touches since being benched in favor of Wilson, the games played are close enough to provide some adequate analysis.

First of all, Fields has been more accurate in completing 65.8% of his passing compared to Wilson’s 63.1%. You might say this is because Fields’ attempts were mostly much shorter. That’s a decent enough argument.

But in examining the numbers more closely, are the total yards of passing that much different? Fields tallied 1,106 yards through the air (184 per game) thus far compared to Wilson’s 1,212 yards (242 per game). Yes…more yards for Wilson, to be certain.

However, I would argue (as demonstrated again against the Browns) that George Pickens doesn’t seem as motivated, or fortunate, or whatever…to catch Fields’ 50/50 balls as he does with Wilson’s moonballs. I’m not sure why this is the case, but he could have made Fields a hero by catching that perfectly thrown sideline pass toward the end of the game.

What about touchdowns scored?

Well…Fields passed for 5 touchdowns and ran for another 5 for a total of ten produced with his arm and legs. For Wilson, it’s 7 touchdowns through the air and one by his own rushing effort.

You already know the disparity in their ability to scramble and run with the ball…which is an important attribute for quarterbacks in the modern NFL game. Fields has produced 274 yards with his legs, in contrast to Wilson’s 24.

You could argue wisely that Wilson’s experience and ability to produce more points overall would still swing this literal coin-flip of a comparison in his favor.

But, at this point, can anyone truly argue that Wilson was a major upgrade at the position? I don’t think so.

And considering the fact that one of these quarterbacks is at the end of their NFL Candy Land experience, and the other has many more gumdrops and lollipops ahead in his career, I remain unconvinced it was the best long-term decision for the Steelers. And maybe even the best in the short term.

Am I okay with Wilson being “The Man” this year? Sure. It is kind of in the “It is what it is” state of the decision.

Yet, I’ll stay firm on my belief that Fields just needed out of Chicago, and he has a bright future ahead in the NFL. It just makes me sad that it might not be in a Steelers uniform.

His burst around the edge on that 30-yard run against the Browns in the fourth quarter brought back memories of Kordell Stewart’s 56-yard scramble against the Bengals in 1998.

Both of those plays flashed extraordinary individual talent…and entertainment value…in a Steelers quarterback that you rarely get to see.

I’ll just say it. I’d love to see more Justin Fields on the field.

Payton’s Place

Yes…we’re in a bad mood. That happens with a loss to a lousy Browns team. George Pickens was right in that regard.

But no moody blues can snuff out the enthusiasm that some of these young Steelers players provide. We’re all excited about the prospect of Zach Frazier being the next in line of Steelers center greats. That’s been widely discussed.

Yet, isn’t it time we start looking at Payton Wilson with a bright spotlight as well? Could he be the franchise’s next Chad Brown? Or even…gasp…potentially the next Jack Ham?

We’ve been so distracted by his pre-draft injury concerns that we might not fully embrace how rapidly he’s provided versatility and elite athleticism to the Steelers defense.

His game-changing interception at the waning stages of the Ravens game was one of the greatest expressions of linebacking athleticism I’ve seen in many decades of watching the team play.

Keep your eyes on number 41 as he continues to prosper in his rookie season. He might just end up being one of the most valuable third-round draft picks the Steelers have ever selected.

Deep Space Nine

There continues to be a boiling up of discontent regarding the play of Minkah Fitzpatrick.

I’ll be blunt. I find the criticism to be uninformed. Have you seen where the Steelers are playing Fitzpatrick this year? He is Deep Space Nine. This is by design.

Pittsburgh can have their grabby cornerbacks like Joey Porter, Jr. play a claustrophobic style of press man only because Fitzpatrick is playing Deep Space Nine.

Troy Polamalu was Troy Polamalu because Ryan Clark had his back. Rod Woodson was Rod Woodson because Darren Perry had his back.

Fitzpatrick’s role is different this year. I think we’ve been spoiled because it’s been many years since we’ve been subject to poor safety play.

Don’t you remember those years when our safeties were slow and constantly chased the taillights of opposing wide receivers? That is a rarity these days.

Our defense is as strong as it is because Fitzpatrick has its back. Maybe it’s time for Steelers Nation to get off his back.

The Clouds Will Go Away

Thursday night NFL games are evil. They shouldn’t be played.

Having a team like the Steelers competing in the icy snow just four days after a brutal Ravens matchup is nothing short of corporate greed. Thursday night games should have been eliminated long before authentic kickoffs were kicked off.

The only silver lining in these dark clouds of a Thursday night game combined with a disappointing Steelers loss is that at least this qualifies as a mini-bye week.

Ain’t no time for crying. The Cincinnati Bengals are up next, and they’ll be out to put a further dent in Steelers’ glory this season.

If the Steelers can take care of business and restart their winning ways on the road against the Bengals, then revenge will served up soon and hot as they face the Browns at home the following week.

What a great opportunity to wipe that smile off Myles Garrett’s face.