Scouting Notebook: Top College Games And Prospects To Watch (Week 11)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games, we will highlight several prospects in each matchup who project to be sought after in the 2025 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how the Pittsburgh Steelers may view them.

NO. 3 GEORGIA AT NO. 16 OLE MISS 3:30 P.M. EST ABC

The Georgia Bulldogs travel to Oxford to take on the high-powered Ole Miss Rebels for some SEC action. For the Bulldogs, keep an eye on DB No. 24 Malaki Starks who is considered one of the best defensive backs in this year’s draft class. He has primarily played at safety but has also seen some time at nickel corner and occasionally on the outside. Starks has had a relatively quiet season on the stat sheet (one interception and one pass deflection), but he’s an athletic defensive back who can cover tight ends and receivers as well as come downhill in run support.

For the Rebels, the man you need to watch is DL No. 2 Walter Nolen. The 6-3, 305-pound junior has the size, strength, and length you want in an interior defender, being a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school. He hasn’t played to his recruit status, however, needing more consistency as he shows flashes of brilliance, but disappears for spurts of games. He faces a tough test against Georgia’s offensive line, but a strong performance from Nolen would do a lot to help his draft stock in the eyes of scouts questioning his motor.

MICHIGAN AT NO. 8 INDIANA 3:30 P.M. EST CBS

The Wolverines find themselves in the midst of a disappointing season, but still have a chance to play upset to the upstart Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. For Michigan, the man to watch is DL No. 55 Mason Graham who is the current favorite to be DL1 in this year’s draft class. The 6-3, 320-pound junior has logged 33 total stops and 3.5 sacks thus far this season, but Graham possesses a motor that pops off the screen, moving in a way that most 320-pound men don’t.

He can be disruptive on nearly any play, even if the stat sheet doesn’t reflect it, and has flashed pass-rush upside his first two seasons to combine with his stellar run defense. He’ll be a handful for Indiana’s offensive line to contain this weekend.

For the Hoosiers, be sure to watch EDGE No. 6 Mikail Kamara. Kamara is undersized (6-1, 265 pounds) and also is a junior who could go back to school, but he is in the midst of a breakout season for Indiana, posting 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Kamara posted 7.5 sacks a season ago and has a real knack for getting after the quarterback, displaying great burst off the edge and hand usage to clear the block to get into the pocket hunting the quarterback. He will get a chance to hit double digit sacks this week against Michigan, giving him the real chance to declare early this spring.

NO. 17 IOWA STATE AT KANSAS 3:30 P.M. EST FS1

The Iowa State Cyclones look to get back on track this weekend after losing their first game of the season last week. They go on the road to play the Kansas Jayhawks. For Iowa State, the name to watch is WR No. 9 Jayden Higgins. The 6-4, 215-pound senior is a big-bodied pass catcher that has had a strong season for the Cyclones, catching 55 passes for 703 yards and seven touchdowns. Higgins excels above the rim as a jump ball specialist, winning in combative-catch situations, down the field on deep balls and in the red zone.

For the Jayhawks, keep your eyes on IOL No. 61 Bryce Foster. Foster has great size, standing 6-5, 330 pounds and transferred from Texas A&M this offseason after coming to College Station as a highly-ranked recruit. Foster has been locked in at center since his true freshman season in 2021, helping both the Aggies and the Jayhawks create big rushing lanes while providing steady play in pass protection. He needs to improve his quickness to be a starter at the next level, and likely could be a fit at guard if asked to play there along with center thanks to his size and run blocking prowess.

NO. 11 ALABAMA AT NO. 15 LSU 7:30 P.M. EST ABC

Alabama and LSU square off under the lights in Death Valley in primetime for another must-watch game on Saturday night. For the Crimson Tide, keep an eye on OG No. 52 Tyler Booker who is considered the top-ranked prospect at his position in the draft class by most draft experts. Booker has the profile you want in an NFL interior offensive lineman, standing 6-5, 325 pounds with a well-built frame made for paving the way for large running lanes upfront. Booker has a strong punch that is well-timed to jolt back opposing defenders, making him a force as a pass blocker and in the run game when his hands and feet are synced up.

For LSU, keep your eyes on OT No. 50 Emery Jones Jr. who could be a potential replacement for Broderick Jones if Pittsburgh’s former first-round pick continues to struggle. Jones doesn’t get the same publicity as his teammate Will Campbell, but the 6-6, 315-pound junior is a heck of a prospect himself, showing patience and good synchronization of his hands and feet in pass protection while being an accomplished run blocker. He faces a vaunted Alabama defense, but Jones is up for the task as a likely top 60 selection this spring.