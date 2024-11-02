Scouting Notebook: Top College Games And Prospects To Watch (Week 10)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games, we will highlight several prospects in each matchup who project to be sought after in the 2025 NFL Draft. Specifically, we’ll examine how the Pittsburgh Steelers may view them.

NO. 4 OHIO STATE AT NO. 3 PENN STATE 12:00 P.M. EST FOX

The Ohio State Buckeyes travel to Happy Valley to face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions in a top-five showdown to kick off the action today. For Ohio State, keep your eyes on WR #2 Emeka Egbuka, who is vying to be one of the top wide receivers drafted this coming spring. The 6-1, 205-pound senior has been fairly productive this season, posting 43 receptions for 546 yards and six touchdowns. He is a strong pass catcher who can be physical after the catch and is one of the most proven blocking wide receivers in this draft class. He’s inside-outside versatile and will be relied upon to make some splash plays to help Ohio State knock of their Big Ten rival.

The Nittany Lions have their own offensive playmaker in RB #10, Nicholas Singleton. Singleton has a feature back size, standing 6-0, and is 227 pounds, along with the speed and burst to hit the home run when he gets into the open field. Singleton has operated in a tandem backfield since arriving in Happy Valley, but he’s proven extremely effective per-touch. However, he hasn’t recorded a 100-yard rushing game since September 7, and as one of the top running back prospects in this year’s class, a big game against Ohio State would do a lot to help his case.

1 OREGON AT MICHIGAN 3:30 P.M. EST CBS

The top-ranked Oregon Ducks travel to The Big House to defend their top rank in the CFP, standing against the defending champion Michigan Wolverines. The Ducks have a dynamic offense, and RT #65 Ajani Cornelius is part of their formidable tackle group blocking the edges for QB Dillon Gabriel.

Cornelius is a 6-5, 315-pound senior who started his career at Rhode Island before transferring to the Ducks in 2023. For the past two seasons, Cornelius has been a force, not surrendering a sack all of last year while helping the Ducks boast a potent rushing attack thanks to his combination of size and athleticism. Michigan’s defensive line will present a strong test for Cornelius, who figures to be a middle-round pick in the upcoming draft should he declare.

Mason Graham draws all of the headlines for the Wolverine’s defensive line. Still, his running mate, DL #78 Kenneth Grant, is a quality player who is drawing some notable recognition from the scouting community. The 6-3, 339-pound junior has amazing size at the position and moves incredibly well for his size, looking nimble on his feet as more than just a two-down run plugger. Grant recorded 3.5 sacks last season and has two this year for the Wolverines, having the combination of raw power and quickness to rip off blocks and make plays in the backfield. He will be relied upon heavily to help control the trenches against Oregon in this game.

LOUISVILLE AT NO. 11 CLEMSON 7:30 P.M. EST ESPN

The Louisville Cardinals travel to Death Valley to battle the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night. For the Cardinals, keep an eye on DL #9 Ashton Gillotte, a pumped-up edge rusher looking to get back on track after what has been a disappointing start to the season. Gillotte grabbed the NFL’s attention last season by posting 11 sacks and three forced fumbles as a junior but decided to return to school to help improve his draft stock. To date, Gillotte only has two sacks in the year but is still a disruptive player for whom opposing offenses need to account. Clemson will look to neutralize him in hopes of keeping their quarterback clean, so he’s a name to watch.

For the Tigers, keep an eye on LB #0 Barrett Carter, one of the top off-ball linebackers in the draft class. The 6-1, 230-pound junior is an athletic specimen at the position, showing great range to run sideline to sideline in pursuit of the football while also coming downhill in a hurry to fill running lanes. Carter is also a capable pass coverage defender and can rush the passer from the box or off the edge, having three sacks this season and 12 for his career. He is Clemson’s field general on the defensive side of the football and should be a player spotlighted in this matchup.

NO. 18 PITTSBURGH AT NO. 20 SMU 8:00 P.M. ACC NETWORK

The Pitt Panthers are set to take on the SMU Mustangs in a top-20 matchup to conclude this week’s action. For the Panthers, keep an eye on dual-threat RB #0 Desmond Reid, who is only a true junior and has eligibility remaining to go back to school, but the 5-8 175-pound runner has put together an impressive season and is a big reason why Pitt is sitting at 7-0.

Reid has rushed for 541 yards on just 89 carries (6.1 YPC), scoring three times on the ground while also catching 25 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns, having a 72-yard rush and a 72-yard reception on the season as well as a 79-yard punt return touchdown. Reid is a speedster who can rip off long runs when he gets into open space, making him a dangerous offensive weapon. The league is sure to be keeping tabs on him heading into this matchup.

For SMU, be sure to watch RB #1 Brashard Smith, who is the top weapon in the Mustangs’ offensive attack. The 5-10, 196-pound senior is a big play threat with the ball in his hands, having toted the rock 117 times for 745 yards (6.4 YPC) and nine touchdowns this season while also catching 18 passes for 169 yards and a score. Smith has a receiving background and will split out wide as a traditional receiver against defensive backs. He has good vision and burst as a runner too, making him a legit threat in all phases of the game and a target for NFL scouts to watch.