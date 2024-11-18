Positional Grades: Steelers Vs. Ravens

Well, that one sure lived up to the hype.

Coming into Sunday’s Week 11 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, the buzz was through the roof regarding the pivotal AFC North matchup between the two AFC superpowers. In classic Steelers-Ravens fashion it came down to the wire in a rather sloppy, defense-driven game as the Steelers held on late for the thrilling 18-16 win, making enough plays in the process to take control of the AFC North.

Though the explosive Steelers offense struggled to finish drives, kicker Chris Boswell came up clutch again, and the star-studded defense put the clamps on the league’s best offense, leading to a hard-fought, clutch victory.

Let’s get to some grades.

QB — C-

It wasn’t a very good day for Steelers QB Russell Wilson. He struggled throughout the game, but it wasn’t all on him. Some of the quick passing game concepts weren’t working, which caused him to hold onto the football longer, leading to sacks.

Wilson also didn’t attack the middle of the field all that much, which was an area where the Ravens were very vulnerable coming into the matchup. That’s in line with the way he’s attacked defenses throughout his career, though, avoiding the middle of the field.

In the end, Wilson made some key throws that helped set up points, including a 37-yard moon ball to George Pickens down the left sideline. He also ripped some middle-of-the-field shots in the second half to tight end Darnell Washington. He really hindered the Steelers, though, on an ill-advised jump ball in the end zone on a scramble drill intended for Washington that was picked off.

Wilson finished 23-of-36 for 205 yards and an interception in the win. He was sacked four times. Not his best performance, but the Steelers did enough in the end. Have to figure out the red zone issues though.

RB — B-

Going against the league’s best run defense, there wasn’t much room to work with for Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Yet, they helped the Steelers rush for 122 yards on the afternoon.

Harris finished with 18 carries for 63 yards, including the 1-yard gain on 3rd and 1 late to move the chains and seal the win. He added four receptions for 30 yards as the Steelers continued their recent dominance over the Ravens. Harris did have some running room at times and ripped off a few 10+ yard runs. He set the physical tone offensively.

Warren finished with nine carries for 41 yards and added four receptions for 27 yards in the win. He picked up multiple first downs and was reliable as a receiving option out of the backfield.

The two played relatively well, even if the numbers aren’t all that eye-opening.

WR — C

Outside of George Pickens, the Steelers got absolutely nothing out of their receiver room against the Ravens.

Pickens set a career-high with eight receptions, finishing with 89 yards. He had some big catches down the field again and was a matchup problem for the Ravens. But unfortunately, nobody else stepped up at wide receiver to provide some support.

New acquisition Mike Williams played 25 snaps and didn’t see a single target. Calvin Austin III had one reception for -1 yards with a key drop early in the game on a deep shot that bounced off his chest. Van Jefferson had a drop on a third down in the red zone, too.

Little-used Ben Skowronek got some run on offense and had one reception for four yards.

In total, Steelers receivers not named George Pickens had two receptions for three yards. Yikes! Thankfully Pickens was good and made plays for Pittsburgh’s offense.

TE — B-

It was nice to see Darnell Washington unleashed in the passing game. He can be deadly up the seam as a receiving option.

Washington finished with two receptions for 42 yards, hauling in shots of 25 yards and 17 yards from Wilson. He was able to get behind the linebackers and made some great catches in traffic, resulting in big plays. More of that, please.

It was a little disappointing to see Pat Freiermuth not have much of a role in the passing game, seeing just two targets, hauling in both for 14 yards. Entering the game, I felt he had a real advantage against Baltimore, but he wasn’t utilized in the middle of the field at all.

That has to change moving forward.

OL — C

The four sacks are going to concern plenty, and it’s understandable. But three of the four sacks appeared to be coverage sacks after Wilson had to hold onto the football as guys simply weren’t getting open. Sometimes that happens. Offensive linemen can’t hold up forever.

It was good to see the Steelers have some serious edge up front. Zach Frazier played with an edge all game and really integrated himself into the rivalry. Broderick Jones brought chippiness, too, which was good to see. He plays better when he’s angry.

On the flip side, Jones had two holding penalties on one drive and had some struggles in pass protection. So, too, did Dan Moore Jr. as both were charged with one sack allowed. Still, the Steelers were able to do enough in the run game to move the football and held up in pass protection for the most part.

Neither a good nor bad performance.

DL — B

A very strong showing from the Steelers’ defensive line, and in a big spot, too.

Cameron Heyward had four tackles, drew two holding penalties and batted two passes at the line of scrimmage. He did a great job all game of controlling the point of attack, handled himself very well in the run game, and when he couldn’t get home rushing the passer, he was able to get his hands up and knock the ball down.

So, too, did Dean Lowry, who played solid football in his first Steelers-Ravens game. Though he was the one out of his gap on the Derrick Henry 31-yard run, Lowry played well outside of that, batting a pass at the line of scrimmage. Lowry finished with just one tackle, but he had a sack.

Larry Ogunjobi quietly had a strong game, finishing with five tackles. He was solid against the run and really stood out as that penetrating defensive lineman who made plays. Keeanu Benton had his moments, too, finishing with three tackles and playing the run well before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with an injury.

Isaiahh Loudermilk nearly had a splash play, recording a sack before a defensive holding penalty in the secondary wiped it out. Good day overall from the Steelers’ defensive line, keeping the Ravens in check.

LB — A-

A very, very good day for the Steelers’ linebackers in the win over the Ravens. New Steelers LB Patrick Queen put his mark on the rivalry, stripping TE Isaiah Likely for a huge fumble deep in Baltimore territory, setting up a field goal near the end of the first half. Queen finished with a team-high 10 tackles and was all over the place for the Black and Gold.

Rookie Payton Wilson made a spectacular interception, which turned the game back in favor of the Steelers. Wilson had just two tackles, but the interception was incredible and much needed. Elandon Roberts had just three tackles but played physical downhill.

On the outside, Nick Herbig made his presence known immediately with a forced fumble on Derrick Henry on the second snap of the game. In his return after four weeks on the shelf with a hamstring injury, Herbig started fast and never let up. He had a number of pressures and blew up some key plays with his quickness off of the football.

T.J. Watt made some big plays, too, including a huge tackle for loss in the backfield on Henry right after the handoff. He also sacked Jackson in the second half. The Ravens threw a ton of attention at him, but Watt made his presence known.

DB — B+

Throughout much of the day the Steelers’ secondary kept a lid on things. The Ravens had just one receiver haul in a pass of more than 20 yards, that being Zay Flowers on a gain of 23 yards on a short crossing route. Rashod Bateman had a reception of 19 yards. Tight end Isaiah Likely had a 42-yard catch in the first quarter, but that was largely it.

Joey Porter Jr. had as strong game one week after struggling against the Commanders. He had the key tackle on the 2-point try in the fourth quarter, coming downhill for the big stop. He also had two pass breakups, putting the clamps on Baltimore’s receivers.

Donte Jackson had some struggles and got beat by Flowers for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. He also had Nelson Agholor go up over him for a big play that was ultimately flagged at the line of scrimmage, negating the play. But still, Jackson has had some issues in coverage in recent weeks.

Fortunately, Minkah Fitzpatrick was very good on Sunday. He had a touchdown-saving tackle on Henry’s 31-yard run. He also took away a deep shot to Flowers in the second quarter, erasing the middle of the field. Fitzpatrick finished with seven tackles on his birthday and was around the football quite a bit. He didn’t have a takeaway, but he continues to play good football and keep a lid on things.

DeShon Elliott had a fumble recovery in the win, but outside of that was rather quiet in the rivalry matchup. He had just two tackles. Beanie Bishop Jr. finished with four tackles and held up well in the slot throughout the game.

Special Teams — A

What a day for Chris Boswell and the Steelers’ special teams. Historic, in fact.

Boswell drilled all six field-goal attempts in the win, setting an NFL record in the process. He made three kicks from 50-plus yards, too. What a performance, and the fact it came on a day in which Justin Tucker missed two kicks and was complaining about the kicking surface made it all the sweeter.

Corliss Waitman had a strong day too, averaging 56.5 yards on four punts. He boomed a 71-yard punt, but it went for a touchback. Still, you take that tradeoff as the net punt was 51 yards. He also had one punt downed inside the 20-yard line and punted the ball very well.

In the return game, the Steelers didn’t generate much. Calvin Austin III had just two punt returns for 13 yards.

Kick coverage was strong as the Steelers drew multiple penalties and kept things bottled up throughout the game. Dangerous kick returner Keaton Mitchell averaged just 26.3 yards on three returns and didn’t come close to breaking anything. Tylan Wallace had a nine-yard punt return.

Really strong day from Danny Smith’s units — again. Great coaching job this season from the veteran gum chewer.