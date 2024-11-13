Kaboly: Donte Jackson Has Clean MRI, Plans To Play Against Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers need all hands on deck in a Sunday showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. CB Donte Jackson is expected to help the cause. Despite leaving with a hamstring injury against the Washington Commanders, Jackson’s MRI was clean, and he should play in Week 11. Steelers beat writer Mark Kaboly shared the news Wednesday afternoon.

Steelers CB Donte Jackson had an MRI on his hamstring and is expected to play against Baltimore. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) November 13, 2024

Donte Jackson exited the Commanders game in the second half midway through a drive. His final play was QB Jayden Daniels’ long sideline completion to WR Terry McLaurin against CB Joey Porter Jr. Jackson was on the other side of the play and didn’t appear to be seriously injured after covering a short route. But he wouldn’t play another snap, subbed out for James Pierre.

Acquired in the Diontae Johnson deal, Jackson had a hot start to his Steelers career. His play has faded in recent weeks, and he’s battled injuries. Before the hamstring issue, he fought through a shoulder injury that’s also caused him to miss portions of games. He couldn’t finish the Steelers’ Week 7 win over the New York Jets because of it. In fact, Jackson has played less than 80 percent of the snaps in three of his last four games due to injuries.

During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin indicated that Donte Jackson would likely suit up against Baltimore, though he noted how Jackson moved in practice would be key. Tomlin said Jackson might be limited during the early portions of the week. The Steelers are set to issue their first injury report of the week moments from now and it wouldn’t be shocking if Jackson was limited or held out.

On the season, he has recorded 26 tackles, broken up six passes, and picked off three of them. The interceptions are the most he’s had in a season since 2020. The only year Jackson recorded more was in 2018 when he picked off four passes as a rookie.