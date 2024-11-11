‘I Was Wrong:’ Andrew Whitworth Admits Russell Wilson Deserves To Be Steelers’ QB1

Before this season, it wasn’t hard to find someone who thought Russell Wilson was done in the NFL. Wilson won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013, but after being traded to the Denver Broncos, his value declined. He looked worse on the field, and people were saying he was a problem off it as well. However, in only three games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’s changed that narrative. Former NFL offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth admitted that he’s no longer doubting Wilson.

“I’m wrong,” Whitworth said Monday on his Fitz & Whit podcast. “I had my chance a couple weeks ago. We were on our set, we talked about, ‘Do you want Russell Wilson going forward? Do you want to go with Justin Fields?’ I said, Give me Justin Fields; I don’t want Russell Wilson.’ I was wrong.”

“I was WRONG.” Whit issues an apology to Russell Wilson after saying the Steelers should have stuck with Justin Fields and says the boys in Pittsburgh are legit New episode just dropped! 📺: https://t.co/LVyP2O5mAD pic.twitter.com/zOFjKG819k — Fitz & Whit (@fitzandwhit) November 11, 2024

That’s nice of Whitworth, a longtime Cincinnati Bengal, to admit Wilson is better than he thought he was. At this point, it’s pretty difficult to argue that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin turning to Wilson after he recovered from a nagging calf injury was the incorrect move. While Fields had the team winning and sitting at 4-2, Wilson has just given their offense more.

Wilson’s deep ball has given the Steelers a new wrinkle to their offense. Fields isn’t lacking arm strength, but the touch Wilson throws with fits better with receivers like George Pickens and Mike Williams. His veteran leadership has also been on full display, not flinching when the Steelers were down multiple scores Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Many thought Tomlin was crazy to give the starting job to Wilson, but there’s no denying it was the right call. He’s proven himself in multiple different situations now. He played against two fine defenses in the New York Jets and New York Giants. He even kept pace with the Commanders’ high-octane offense.

Wilson has been at home, on the road, in primetime, and down on the scoreboard, and he’s continued to deliver. Maybe he isn’t the same franchise quarterback he once was, but he’s got enough left to make the Steelers more than just competitive.

Next week might be his final test. The Steelers will play the Baltimore Ravens, their biggest competition for the division title. It’s likely going to be an intense matchup. While the Ravens’ defense isn’t anything special, their offense might be the league’s best. When these two teams play, though, it’s always physical.

If Wilson can lead the Steelers to a victory this week, any remaining doubters could make like Whitworth and admit they were wrong. He’s already done a great job proving that he still belongs in the NFL. We’ll see how far he can take the Steelers this year.