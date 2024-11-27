George Pickens Lacks His ‘Mind,’ Says Merril Hoge: ‘I Don’t Know If That Ever Happens’

For Merril Hoge, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has all the physical talent in the world. But mentally, he isn’t showing what it takes to become a true superstar. Joining 102.5 WDVE Wednesday morning, Hoge questioned if Pickens will ever put it together.

“What he is lacking is that tool we all have that operates everything,” Hoge told the DVE Morning Show with Randy Baumann. “And that is your mind and his thought process and his work ethic and his professional commitment, being a pro. He’s not there yet from a mental perspective.”

Pickens is again in local headlines for his actions late in the Steelers’ loss to the Cleveland Browns last Thursday. He got into a scuffle with Browns players following the final failed Hail Mary after being shoved out of the end zone by CB Greg Newsome. After the game, he quipped Cleveland wasn’t a good team. And during the game, he attempted to trip S Grant Delpit that fortunately the refs didn’t see. In the red zone, it would’ve been a costly 15-yard penalty as the Steelers were attempting to make a comeback.

Hoge has been quick to criticize Pickens in the past, especially for his lack of effort and route running. Here, Hoge was more diplomatic, noting the type of great receiver he could be.

“He wants to be a good route runner. I mean, he reminds me of [a] gazelle. His moves and his, how quick he gets in and breaks and how fast he is,” Hoge said. “He has the rare combination that you would love to have.”

George Pickens can make spectacular catches and turn 50/50 balls in his favor, winning contested more than arguably any other receiver in football. But he brings the mentality of many uber-talented receivers. Quick to be frustrated, a trait that can hamper him the rest of the game. Browns players think they can rattle him and Pickens will have to remain calm in the rematch on Dec. 8.

Hoge isn’t sure Pickens will ever change his ways.

“I don’t if that ever happens. That’s ownership. That’s on the kid. That’s on the player,” he said. “He’s gotta take ownership of stuff.”

Pickens still has plenty of growing up to do. But he’s too often been the focus following every loss. The Hail Mary wasn’t for a lack of effort. He was literally driven out of the end zone on what was, by definition, pass interference, though the refs never call it in those moments. That prompted the scuffle afterwards that had no impact on the game. The comments weren’t needed, and the trip was childish but none of it warranted the latest media buzz it’s generated. A loss and 10-day layoff are the reasons behind that.