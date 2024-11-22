Elandon Roberts Injured Against Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Elandon Roberts suffered an apparent injury following a run by RB Nick Chubb on 4th and 1 during the Steelers’ Week 12 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Following the play, Roberts dropped to a knee and was attended to by trainers on the field. He was able to walk off the field on his own power with trainers flanking him on both sides.

With Roberts out, the Steelers will rely on Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen. We’ll see if Roberts is able to return, and they’re going to need as much help as they can get as they currently trail 18-6 with just over 12 minutes left to play.

This season, Roberts has 28 tackles and a sack, and he had three total tackles against Cleveland before exiting with an injury. He’s been a key leader and a solid piece at linebacker for the Steelers this season, working in their three-man rotation along with Queen and Wilson.

We’ll see if Roberts will be able to return late in the fourth quarter, but the Steelers are going to need to get another score in order to have a chance to win this game.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.