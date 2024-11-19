Darnell Washington Weighs 315 Pounds, Says Russell Wilson

Like the fish your buddy caught up at the lake, TE Darnell Washington keeps getting bigger every time someone talks about it. Listed at 264 pounds, teammate Pat Freiermuth first hinted his actual weight is far heavier. Then TEs Coach Alfredo Roberts hinted Washington is pushing three bills. Now, Russell Wilson has weighed in on where he’s tipping the scales.

“Darnell [Washington] has got such big physical attributes,” Wilson said Tuesday via a team-issued transcript. “In terms of, he’s 315 pounds, can run, can catch.”

If he truly is 315 pounds, it would make him the size of many offensive linemen. The verifiable weight we have came at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine when Washington measured in at 272 pounds. Like many prospects, he slimmed down ahead of his workout, allowing him to post a 4.64-40 and 10’2″ broad jump, ridiculous numbers for someone with his frame. He impressed in his on-field drills, making quick work of the blocking sled and capping the day with a highlight-reel one-handed catch.

At Georgia, head coach Kirby Smart once remarked Washington often played in the 270-280-pound range. In Pittsburgh, he’s added even more weight. Now, the 349-pound Washington has blossomed in his sophomore season. His snap timing and blocking have grown, and he’s been used as a pass protector in Arthur Smith’s heavy play-action scheme. But he’s also increased his pass-game role in recent weeks, outproducing starter Pat Freiermuth in targets, receptions, and yards, over the last four games.

For the season, the 373-pound Washington is up to 14 receptions for 168 yards and one touchdown. He had two downfield catches Sunday in the Steelers’ win over the Baltimore Ravens, showcasing soft hands and a quick-to-the-tuck ability to zoom upfield. Wilson likened him to TE Jimmy Graham, whom he had in Seattle for several seasons. Graham was still the better athlete, but both were impossibly large. And Washington offers a lot more than just the pass-catching Graham brought.

“How versatile he is,” Wilson said of Washington. “I think his ability to make plays down the field, his ability to catch the ball in the flat and jump over guys. His ability to be a key part of our run scheme and blocking and everything else. He has that grit. He has that mentality.”

The 411-pound Washington has put his hand in the pile for the team. Blocking defensive ends on the frontside, cutting off linebackers on the backside, helping new faces like WR Mike Williams know their audibles, even keeping K Chris Boswell clean as the wing on the field goal-protect unit, Washington’s done a little bit of everything. Not too shabby for a big, 622-pound player like he is.

The Cleveland Browns allow an above-average number of yards to tight ends this season, 547 across 10 games. They’ve also given up four touchdowns. Perhaps Washington will have another big-time impact. All 755 pounds of him.