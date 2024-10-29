Darnell Washington Much Bigger Than His Listed Weight, Pat Freiermuth Says 

Though you could probably just tell by looking him, or really looking up at him, Darnell Washington’s 265-pound listed weight isn’t what he’s actually tipping the scales at these days. Teammate and fellow TE Pat Freiermuth spilled the beans on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday.

“Dude, he is massive,” Freiermuth told the show when asked about Washington’s size. “He is. His playing weight is not what’s listed, but I’m not gonna expose him right now. But he is massive.”

The team website officially lists Washington at 6-7, 264 pounds. At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, he weighed in at 6065, 272 pounds. It sounds like Washington is at least in the 270-pound range if not heavier, his height making for a slender looking frame than 270-plus pounds might normally look.

“It’s funny. When he is lined up and when we’re watching film, and he’s lined up in the line of scrimmage. We assume he is the tackle. We forget that he’s the tight end,” Freiermuth joked.

Darnell Washington nearly has offensive lineman size and in college under Georgia’s run-heavy offense, he called himself the sixth offensive lineman. It was that blend of size, strength, and mentality that made him the Steelers’ third-round pick in 2023. Knee concerns impacted his stock though Washington’s adamant he doesn’t know where those rumors stemmed from.

A strong fit for the offense, his ability to block on the edge is key and he’s gotten more active in the passing game under OC Arthur Smith. Despite logging over 500 snaps as a rookie, Washington caught just seven passes. Midway through his sophomore season, he’s up to 11 catches, 120 yards, and one touchdown, all numbers that best what he did a year ago. That included his longest snag of the season in the Steelers’ Monday night win over the New York Giants, a 29-yard reception on which he nearly tip-toed for a touchdown.

“I’m super, super happy for him,” Freiermuth said. “He’s thriving in this offense.”

As is everyone else. Pittsburgh is now the 15th-ranked scoring offense and has put up 26-plus points in its last three games. Against New York, the Steelers could’ve had 40. Like Washington’s weight, the Steelers’ offense is a little more than you might think.