‘Don’t Know Where They Got That Information From’: Darnell Washington Surprised Knee Concerns Hurt Draft Stock

During the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers landed what was widely regarded as one of the best value picks of the draft when they selected Georgia TE Darnell Washington at pick No. 93 in the third round. One of the main reasons why the 6-7, 265-pound TE that can block and run a 4.64-second 40-yard dash slid all the way to the third round was because of some medical concerns with his knees.

Washington was as surprised as everybody else during his draft-day slide, and even more surprised to find out that it was because of concerns with his knees.

“It showed a preview of [the] top best available and I’m up there. Like I’m 33, they have me ranked 33 top available. Then the next is like 80, so I’m like damn I’ve been on the board for a long time,” Washington said via the Arthur Moats Experience With Deke podcast. “That’s when they were like Darnell Washington, knee issues, things like that. But for me, that was a surprise because in college I had one knee scope freshman year, but other than that I didn’t miss no games over my knees.

“I did the combine and pro day. If I had two knee issues, I would’ve done one or the other. So I did both. I’m like man, when I was out there running it, I ain’t never had no knee. I don’t know where they got that information from.”

I can link back to a ton of reports from around that time, like Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Ray Fittipaldo saying the Steelers drafted him knowing he would likely never see a second contract. Or ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler passing along info from one anonymous scout saying knee issues “zonked” Washington’s draft stock.

Even as recently as January, Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac said the Steelers “had their fingers crossed” on drafting Washington, while adding he still holds those concerns.

Washington has yet to miss a game in his NFL career. He appeared in all 17 during his rookie season while playing 511 snaps on offense, and has played in all six games so far this year with 220 snaps so far. He has primarily been used as a blocker, but his role as a receiver has started to take off in year two.

With just seven receptions on 10 targets last year, he already has seven targets and six receptions this year. He even had his first touchdown. Oh, yeah, and this play in which he hurdled a defender. That sure doesn’t look like a player with long-term knee concerns.

Judging by his continued health and his lack of issues despite playing a lot, and his increased involvement in the passing game, it seems like those health concerns may have been overblown.