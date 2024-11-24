Christian Kuntz Named One Of NFL’s Best Long Snappers

In a sports world with a ranking and listicle for everything, Pittsburgh Steelers LS Christian Kuntz was named one of the NFL’s top-ten long snappers heading into Week 12’s Sunday slate of games. As shared by Pro Snap Tracker, an account that covers all things snapper-related, Kuntz grabbed the 10th spot.

The site doesn’t indicate the criteria or grading for putting together its list. Long snappers don’t exactly come with a lot of obvious or publicly available stats. Their measured in their mistakes and any long snapper having a great season goes completely unnoticed.

Of course, there’s an art to it. Velocity and snap quickness, how fast the ball gets to the holder on field goals and punts is critical. The NFL standard on the latter is about 0.7 seconds and being a tick slow can mean the difference between a clean boot and a block. Same with field goals, though that’s even more sped up since the holder is closer than the punter. These are operations even if it feels like it’s just a kicker or punter. There’s a snap, hold, and kick.

Snappers who can tackle and contribute on special teams is also valuable. Mike Tomlin’s goal is one tackle every four games. So far, Kuntz has an assisted tackle through the Steelers’ first 11 games though Pittsburgh’s only had 14 punt returns allowed this year. Chances have been infrequent.

Even the analytical PFF has limited easily sortable data on the position, not classifying long snapper as it’s own position in its charting. But they do grade them and Kuntz’s mark is strong. His overall grade is a 71.3, easily a single-season best, though how snappers get graded is hazy. Prior to 2024, his best grade was 53.6 in 2021. So far, Kuntz’s snaps have been consistent with little issue, making life easy on a guy like Waitman, who was added after Week 1. K Chris Boswell is in the midst of a career year and on track to set the single-season record for field goals.

The top player on Pro Snap Tracker’s list is the Indianapolis Colts’ Luke Rhodes. PFF grades him significantly lower than Kuntz at 45.6. The ageless wonder the 38-year-old Morgan Cox, who held down the Baltimore Ravens’ snapping gig for years before signing with the Tennessee Titans, is second on this list and has a higher PFF grade than Kuntz at 73.9.

One interesting note is Snap Tracker’s inclusion of the Cleveland Browns’ Rex Sunahara. He’s bounced on and off Steelers’ offseason rosters in the past with stints in 2021 (as COVID protection), 2022, and 2023. He’s been Cleveland’s snapper the past six weeks and did well in Thursday night’s snowy conditions.

While these lists are subjective and even the special teams nerd in me can’t offer much commentary, the Steelers are clearly pleased with Kuntz’s performance. They rewarded him with a 3-year contract this past offseason and if he keeps snapping the way he has this year, he’ll play out that deal and earn another.