Browns’ Week 12 Tuesday Injury Report: EDGE Myles Garrett Fails To Practice, OT Jedrick Wills Limited

The Cleveland Browns held their first practice of the week this week after releasing their estimated injury report yesterday, and there’s one new name on the list. EDGE Myles Garrett did not practice due to a hip injury, and while Garrett spoke to the media before practice and there were no indications he wouldn’t be able to play Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it would be a huge loss for Cleveland if Garrett is out. The Browns also saw OT Jedrick Wills practice in a limited capacity after being estimated to miss practice yesterday.

Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland posted the Browns’ Tuesday injury report on Twitter.

DNP

EDGE Myles Garrett (hip)

TE Geoff Swaim (concussion)

LIMITED

CB Denzel Ward (rib/ankle)

OT Jedrick Wills (knee)

CB Greg Newsome II (shoulder)

TE David Njoku (knee)

WR Elijah Moore (shoulder)

OG Joel Bitonio (pectoral)

FULL

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (finger)

DT Maurice Hurst (shoulder)

WR Jerry Jeudy (knee)

LB Jordan Hicks (elbow/triceps)

The only other player who missed practice for Cleveland was TE Geoff Swaim with a concussion. Notably, OT Dawand Jones was placed on IR by the Browns earlier today per Pro Football Talk, and his season is expected to be over with an ankle injury. If Wills can’t go Thursday night, the Browns might be down their top two left tackles. That could open things up for Nick Herbig and Preston Smith with Alex Highsmith still expected to be sidelined. Herbig had a big game for the Steelers Sunday against the Ravens in his return from a hamstring injury.

Garrett’s status will be worth monitoring ahead of Thursday since it’s notable that he wasn’t able to practice today. It’s likely just precautionary, but he’s Cleveland’s best defensive player and someone the Steelers would have to key on Thursday. If he’s unable to play, the Browns’ defense will be a lot weaker.