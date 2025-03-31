Browns Were Interested In Kenny Pickett Last Year, Has ‘Credible Path’ To Grow In Cleveland

As it stands today, Kenny Pickett is the most likely candidate to be the Browns’ opening-day quarterback. That’s not saying much considering who else they have on their roster, but it’s more than the surface suggests. All indications point to an organization that genuinely believes there is more talent there than the Steelers could extract.

Browns GM Andrew Berry spoke to reporters yesterday, addressing Pickett among other things, via the team’s website. “We do think that there’s a pretty credible path for him to continue to improve and take a step forward”, he said. “He does a really good job of protecting the ball. He’s very mobile and we think that his relative strengths are something that fit well with the offense that we’re putting into place”.

According to Kelsey Russo writing for the Browns’ website, the team had interest in Kenny Pickett last year, when the Steelers traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles. He played one season there before the Browns traded for him this offseason, swapping quarterbacks by shifting Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Berry did acknowledge that the Browns could add another veteran and of course are also likely to draft a rookie. But he gave a clear impression that there is a scenario in which Pickett will have a legitimate chance to compete for a starting job.

When acquired by the Browns via trade, Pickett also gave the impression that he believed he would have that chance. “I just think it’s a great opportunity to go compete again. That’s really all you can ask for. That’s what I was told coming in here, I’d have an opportunity to compete again, so I’m very excited for that”, the former Steelers first-round pick said.

It’s also notable that Cleveland.com writer Mary Kay Cabot expressed similar sentiments. “They seem comfortable pairing Pickett with whichever rookie they draft”, she wrote. “If the rookie is ready from Day 1, he’ll get the nod, but they’re prepared and excited to roll with Pickett if that’s how it plays out in the early going”.

Kenny Pickett has played most of his career with the Browns’ chief rival, the Steelers, who drafted him in 2022. He spent most of his first two seasons starting there, going 14-10. During the offseason of his third year, Pittsburgh pivoted and signed Russell Wilson, after which Pickett requested a trade. They obliged, and now he finds himself on his third NFL team.

The Browns still have Deshaun Watson. But he may not even be healthy enough to play this season, leaving Kenny Pickett as the only realistic healthy option for now. Of course, we could be having a very different discussion a month from now pertaining to their quarterback situation. They will almost undoubtedly add a rookie, though not necessarily with their first-round pick. Another veteran is also a strong option, but a veteran to compete to start? That’s less obvious.