Arthur Smith Believes Mike Williams Is Strong Scheme Fit

Mike Tomlin might not be committing to exactly how well new WR Mike Williams fits in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense, but offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is excited about the match. Addressing the move for the first time, Smith thinks Williams can do exactly what the Steelers’ offense is built around.

“Mike’s a big receiver. He’s made a lot of 50/50 catches,” Smith said as shared by The Trib’s Chris Adamski Thursday. “Big presence in the run game. We’ll see where it goes. Hopefully he’s value added.”

Steelers OC Arthur Smith on what new WR Mike Williams brings to the Steelers pic.twitter.com/DBk5zwO7Wj — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) November 7, 2024

It’s no secret how the Steelers are built. Run the ball, marry play-action off it with quick throws to the flat and vertical shots downfield. The latter is where Williams could become especially useful, his 6-4 frame and physicality allowing him to make downfield grabs. With George Pickens on the other side and the threat of a strong running game, Williams should have plenty of one-on-one opportunities against cornerbacks.

“Obviously has a skill set that fits us at wide receiver,” Smith said.

Williams’ size also helps as a blocker. The tape shows there’s a willingness. Even in limited action against Pittsburgh, this crack on EDGE Alex Highsmith allowed the Jets to secure the edge.

He isn’t Hines Ward, but Williams can aid in receiver run blocking that’s often the determining factor between a good and great run by Najee Harris and the Steelers’ backs.

Smith didn’t guarantee Williams that will suit up this weekend and made the point of him needing to catch another moving train after joining the New York Jets this offseason, missing team development reps as he rehabbed his 2023 knee injury. But it seems more likely than not that Williams will dress and have some offensive role, even if it’s a smaller package of plays in his Steelers debut.

Just as Mike Tomlin is able to dust off old scouting reports and reflect on pre-draft visits with veterans like Preston Smith, Arthur Smith has had an eye on Williams since he came out of Clemson.

“I remember watching him coming out in the draft. I was in Tennessee,” he said. “That was a year we took Corey Davis.”

In fact, the Titans hosted Williams for a pre-draft visit as they did their homework on the top receivers in the 2017 draft. At the time, Smith served as Tennessee’s tight ends coach, meaning he probably didn’t interact with Williams much, but he was in the building and meetings as the front office and coaching staff built their draft plan.

Williams doesn’t have to be a big part of the Steelers’ offense. He won’t be counted on as such. But if he can further the vision, creating a couple chunk plays downfield and winning some contested opportunities, he’ll be worth the fifth-round pick Pittsburgh gave up for him.