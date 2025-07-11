Jonnu Smith’s Jersey Number Revealed

After coming over from the Miami Dolphins in a June 30 trade, Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith will wear a new number for the 2025 season.

Well, a new number compared to last season, but one he’s familiar with. Smith will wear No. 81, which the Steelers revealed Friday morning with a post on X.

After wearing No. 9 with the Dolphins last season and putting up a career season with 88 receptions for 884 yards and eight touchdowns, Smith is switching back to the familiar 81 that he’s worn throughout his career with the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

Smith wore No. 81 under Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Tennessee and Atlanta, so it makes sense he’s going back to the familiar digits.

Previously, the Steelers revealed that cornerback Jalen Ramsey — who came over with Smith in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade — will wear No. 5. Punter Cameron Johnston is still listed as No. 5 on the roster, too, but can wear it in training camp because he and Ramsey are not on the same side of the football.

For Smith, 81 was open. The last Steeler to wear 81 in a regular-season game was tight end MyCole Pruitt in 2024, another player with direct ties to Arthur Smith from earlier in his career. Prior to Pruitt, tight ends Zach Gentry and Jesse James wore 81 during their time with the Steelers, as did David Paulson.

The last non-tight end to wear 81 in a Steelers regular-season game was wide receiver Arnaz Battle in 2011.

In Pittsburgh, Smith will be counted on to be a key weapon offensively. He’s dynamic after the catch and should allow the Steelers to live in 12 and 13 personnel with fellow tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, giving the Steelers options under Arthur Smith’s guidance.

Though he’s not a true receiver, Smith can be utilized in a receiver-like role for the Steelers with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has a history of leaning on his tight ends in the passing game.