2024 Week 11 Steelers Vs. Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

It was a very strange half that looked way more similar to the traditional Pittsburgh Steelers versus Baltimore Ravens rivalry than many anticipated. Lamar Jackson had a couple explosive passing plays but otherwise did mostly nothing. Two big turnovers forced by the Steelers resulted in points, but it is still a one-possession game entering the second half. The Steelers lead 9-7 after a late field goal in the first half.

Chris Boswell’s excellence and Justin Tucker’s struggles have made the difference so far.

The Steelers get the ball back and have a chance to add to their lead. Given the two big turnovers, this score should not be this close. It is shaping up to be a classic Steelers-Ravens game. Speaking of classic games, this is the chippiest contest between the two teams in quite some time. There have already been two offsetting unsportsmanlike penalties. Someone is going to get ejected before the day is over.

Russell Wilson first half raw passing chart versus Ravens #steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/ymMIqO5XxI — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 17, 2024

START OF 2ND HALF

1st and 10, Travis Jones checked back into the game for the Ravens. Najee Harris up the middle for 2 yards. 2nd and 8, Jones called for illegal use of hands.

1st and 10, Jaylen Warren up the middle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, Wilson complete to Warren for 10 yards.

1st and 10, Warren tackled for a loss. 2nd and 11, Justin Fields checked in for a play and rushed for 8. 3rd and 3, Warren gained just 2. Boswell hit the 57-yard field goal to tie his season high. Money! 12-7 Steelers.

1st and 10, Derrick Henry off left tackle for 7 yards. 2nd and 3, Henry tackled for a loss of 3 by T.J. Watt. 3rd and 6, Jackson complete to Mark Andrews for 8 yards and a shoestring tackle prevented a big gain.

1st and 10, Jackson incomplete deep to Rashod Bateman. 2nd and 10, Jackson off left end for 7 yards. 3rd and 3, Henry up the middle for 4 yards.

1st and 10, Jackson complete to Patrick Ricard for a gain of 6. 2nd and 4, Nick Herbig called for offsides to give the Ravens a first down.

1st and 10, T.J. Watt nearly got the sack, but Jackson tossed the ball away for an incomplete pass. Porter was injured on the play, but he looks to be fine. They will probably just tape up his ankle and send him back in. James Pierre checked in. 2nd and 10, Jackson threw the ball away to avoid a sack somehow. 3rd and 10, incomplete. Another deep field goal attempt for Tucker, but he made it this time. 12-10 Steelers.

1st and 10, Wilson complete to Harris for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Harris for 9 yards, but Broderick Jones holding called it back. 2nd and 16, Wilson complete to George Pickens along the sideline for 17 yards.

1st and 10, Warren off left tackle for 3 yards. 2nd and 7, screen to Warren for 12 yards.

1st and 10, Warren around the right end for 5 yards. 2nd and 5, Warren for 2 yards but Broderick Jones holding called it back. 2nd and 15, moon ball to Pickens for 37 yards.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, a loss of one to Harris. 3rd and 7, Wilson incomplete to Jefferson. Field goal is good. 15-10 Steelers.

At some point, they are going to need to score a touchdown. The Ravens can’t be allowed to hang in there all game.

Special teams penalty on the Ravens backs them up to start the drive.

1st and 10, Henry off left tackle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Henry off left tackle for no gain with Larry Ogunjobi and Elandon Roberts making the stop.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 15-10 STEELERS