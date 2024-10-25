The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Transactions, Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, WR Trade Market, Week 8 Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 43 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to prepare for their Week 8 Monday night home game against the New York Giants.

The Steelers have made a few more transactions since our last episode and those include ILB Tyler Matakevich having his 21-day window being opened and WR Andy Isabella being signed to the practice squad. We address those two moves and go over what we might see happen transaction-wise on Monday afternoon.

The Steelers’ first injury report of Week 8 was released on Thursday, so we make sure to recap it. We also look at the Giants’ injury situation heading into Friday’s practice.

On Thursday, we once again heard from all three of the Steelers’ coordinators, Arthur Smith, Teryl Austin, and Danny Smith. As usual, Alex and I recap the few main talking points to come out of those media sessions.

The Los Angeles Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night, and with that win it seems very doubtful that they will be trading WR Cooper Kupp. We discuss that development and then transition into talking about a few remaining trade targets the Steelers might have at the wide receiver position as the Nov. 5 deadline creeps closer.

We give some early thoughts on the Steelers’ Monday night game versus the Giants later in this show. Alex and I then give our picks against the spread for all of the Week 8 NFL games. On Monday, we will fully preview the game between the Steelers and the Giants and give our predictions for that contest.

This 80-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted and we also answer a few email questions we received from listeners since Wednesday.

