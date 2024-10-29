Super Bowl Is ‘Ceiling’ For Steelers With Russell Wilson, Former NFL WR Believes

Two games, two wins in primetime for the Pittsburgh Steelers with Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback.

Though the Week 8 26-18 win over the New York Giants was much more harrowing than the Week 7 win over the New York Jets, the Steelers’ offense has looked pretty darn good with Wilson under center.

So good, in fact, that former NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl champion James Jones believes that the Steelers’ ceiling with Wilson under center is just that: a Super Bowl.

Appearing on FS1’s “The Facility” Tuesday morning, Jones stated that much like the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens are considered Super Bowl contenders and can win a Super Bowl, so too should the Steelers

“I believe the Steelers can beat all them teams. I do. I believe T.J. Watt, the Steelers’ defense, Coach [Mike] Tomlin, with Russell Wilson under center can beat all them teams. So if we saying Super Bowl for them, we should be saying Super Bowl for Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Jones said, according to video via FS1. “They went to the playoffs last year with bad, bad, bad quarterback play and a good defense and ran into Josh Allen and just did not have no answers, ’cause the quarterback was absolutely garbage. Right now, you get Russell Wilson in there, you’re running the ball better, you’re throwing the ball better. The defense is playing at a high rate.

“I look at the Ravens, Texans, Bills, Steelers, I put them all in the same boat of teams that I feel like could compete for a championship with solid quarterbacks under center.”

.@89JonesNTAF says the Steelers' ceiling with Russell Wilson is the Super Bowl 👀 pic.twitter.com/Sn6zesuzB1 — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) October 29, 2024

It’s still very early in the Russell Wilson era for the Steelers, but the returns so far are very promising. He’s pushing the football down the field in the passing game and is bringing a new element to the Steelers’ offense.

Everything is clicking right now, and it’s elevating the Steelers to an entirely different discussion, which has them considered among the Super Bowl contenders.

Things are going exactly as the Steelers seemingly envisioned this offseason with the addition of Wilson and pairing him with Arthur Smith. As the offense continues to click, the defense is making splash plays consistently while the special teams units are changing the game weekly.

It’s all Steelers right now, and it’s impressive to watch. The hype train is rolling, and the belief is that the Steelers can go on a run and get to the Super Bowl.

“Russell Wilson is playing really good football right now. We know what the defense is. So the ceiling for them is the Super Bowl,” Jones said. “I’m not saying they could win it, but they have an opportunity to get to the Super Bowl, right? They can beat the Ravens, they could beat the Texans, they could beat the Bills. None of us will be surprised if they win them games.

“So for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the ceiling for me is a Super Bowl.”

Anything is possible. Right now, vibes are immaculate, the Steelers 6-2 at their bye with what looks like a legitimate NFL offense for the first time in a long time.