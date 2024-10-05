Steelers Scouting Ohio State-Iowa Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers have scouts at today’s Iowa-Ohio State game, according to Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler, who tweeted a list of where teams are sending their scouts for today’s college football slate.

Scouts in attendance around the country today: • Missouri – Texas A&M: Panthers (2), Giants, Bills, Texans (4), Saints, Bears, Patriots (2), Titans, Dolphins, Ravens • Iowa – Ohio State : Steelers, Giants, Ravens, Cardinals, Lions, Browns, Bucs, 49ers, Colts, Dolphins •… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) October 5, 2024

The Steelers are one of ten teams with scouts there, and it’s not a surprise given the amount of NFL prospects that Ohio State alone has. DEs Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau, WR Emeka Egbuka, and CBs Jordan Hancock and Denzel Burke are all potential first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and with the Steelers needing to bolster their defensive line depth and wide receiver room, OSU is a good team to look to for potential future talent.

Egbuka was linked to the Steelers in PFF and The Athletic’s recent NFL mock drafts, and the Steelers have been aggressive in looking to upgrade their receiver room. It’s more than likely going to be a need in the draft next season, and Egbuka is one of the best draft-eligible wide receivers. He was getting first-round buzz for the 2024 NFL Draft before opting to return back to OSU.

As for Iowa, the Hawkeyes have star RB Kaleb Johnson who could be a Day 2 pick next season, as well as LB Jay Higgins and S Sebastian Castro who are intriguing prospects. Johnson has been one of the best backs in college football this season, running for a nation-leading 865 yards and nine touchdowns on just 82 attempts, a ridiculous 8.4 yards per carry. With Najee Harris a free agent after this season, the Steelers are likely going to look to add a running back through free agency or the draft, and Johnson is a solid option if they opt to draft one.

It’s a good matchup between two teams with plenty of prospects who fit the Steelers’ needs going forward, so it makes sense that they’d have scouts at that game.

As of this writing, Ohio State leads Iowa 7-0 in the second quarter.