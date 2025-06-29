Kaleb Johnson Making ‘Immediate Impact’ Could Help Aaron Rodgers Thrive, Analyst Believes

Pittsburgh Steelers third-round rookie Kaleb Johnson has garnered a lot of buzz early on in the offseason. An ideal scheme fit for Arthur Smith’s offense, Johnson has impressed in mandatory minicamp and OTAs, and even with Jaylen Warren expected to lead Pittsburgh’s backfield, Johnson could play a role early in the season. Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano believes that Johnson is going to be Pittsburgh’s X-factor this season, and his role could be crucial to helping Aaron Rodgers thrive in Pittsburgh.

“How the Steelers’ offense takes shape in 2025 might hinge on Johnson’s development. If the rookie third-round pick makes an immediate impact, that would allow the young offensive line to establish a rhythm early in games and take pressure off Rodgers, who struggled with mobility last season with the New York Jets,” Manzano wrote.

He also added that Pittsburgh’s receiver depth behind DK Metcalf may lead to the Steelers relying on Johnson more heavily.

It would be surprising if Jaylen Warren didn’t get the first crack at the starting running back job to begin the season, but the Steelers could still utilize Johnson, particularly on early downs. A strong showing from the run game could give Pittsburgh’s offensive line some confidence early in the season and help them in pass protection as well, which is going to be a key for the Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers has the ability to get the ball out quick, but his mobility was an issue last season coming off a torn Achilles. Another year removed from the injury should make Rodgers more mobile, but he’s still 41 years old. Having someone like Johnson able to help carry the run game could do wonders for Pittsburgh’s offense.

Rodgers could be at his best if the Steelers don’t ask too much from him. Jerome Bettis thinks that’s the path forward for the Steelers to have success, and having two or even three running backs capable of making an impact is a great way to reduce what Rodgers has to do. It’s a reason why the team could be more apt to use Johnson early in the season along with Warren.

At his core, Arthur Smith is still a coordinator who likes to run the football, but the Steelers made investments in both Rodgers and DK Metcalf this offseason. They’re going to need to attack through the air, but being able to establish the run early on could make their passing game more lethal. Kaleb Johnson will be a big part of the success if the rushing attack can really get going, and even as a rookie, he could be a very important piece for Pittsburgh’s offense.