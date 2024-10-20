Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Week 8)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going forward into the 2024 NFL Draft specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

GEORGIA LB JALON WALKER

The Georgia Bulldogs, shocked the top-ranked Texas Longhorns in Austin Saturday night, knocking off the top team in the country 30-15. It was a dominant defensive performance by Georgia, and LB #11 Jalon Walker was the man that flashed the most in primetime. Walker posted eight total tackles (all solo) along with three tackles for loss, three sacks, and a fumble recovery.

The 6-2, 245-pound junior was all over the field for the Bulldogs, showing relentless pursuit of the quarterback as a pass rusher, beating likely first round pick LT Kelvin Banks Jr. on several occasions. Walker is a great athlete that can play on the edge as well as in the box as an off-ball linebacker, making him a valuable chess piece NFL teams are going to love.

BYU WR DARIUS LASSITER

The BYU Cougars defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys in an absolute thriller on Friday night, keeping their undefeated season alive after coming out on top 38-35. The go-ahead touchdown was scored by WR #5 Darius Lassiter who had himself a game against the Cowboys, catching six passes for 129 yards and the game-sealing touchdown.

The 6-2, 210-pound senior is having a strong 2024 campaign, currently at 27 receptions for 450 yards and four touchdowns on the year. Lassiter has good size for his position and is a capable route runner with the athleticism to create after the catch, making him an intriguing late-round prospect teams should be doing their research on for this spring.

NOTRE DAME DL RYLIE MILLS

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 31-13, bringing the Irish to 6-1 on the season. DL #99 Rylie Mills had himself a strong performance against Georgia Tech, posting three total stops, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. The 6-5, 295-pounds senior flashed as a pass rusher on Saturday while being more well known as a run defender, using his unique blend of size, length, and athleticism to clog up the middle against the run and get home to the quarterback. Mills has the body type that Pittsburgh looks for in their interior defensive linemen, and he’s playing himself into the conversation of being a mid-round pick come April.

SOUTH CAROLINA DB NICK EMMANWORI

The South Carolina Gamecocks blew out the Oklahoma Sooners on the road, beating their SEC rival 35-9. DB #7 Nick Emmanwori had himself a day against the Sooners, posting 11 total tackles (seven solo), one tackle for loss, two pass breakups, and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown.

Emmanwori is one of those genetic freaks at safety, standing 6-3, 227 pounds, but has the speed to pursue the ball sideline to sideline and also cover tight ends and slot receivers from the slot. His measurables along with his production so far this season (four interceptions) could prompt the junior to declare early, having the frame to be an ideal dime backer/strong safety that be a chess piece for defenses at the next level.