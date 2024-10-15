Report: Jets Grant Haason Reddick Permission To Seek A Trade Ahead Of Steelers Matchup

Despite not even reporting to the team following an offseason trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, pass rusher Haason Reddick was granted permission to seek a trade from the New York Jets Tuesday morning, according to multiple reports.

Reddick has held out all season and continues to rack up fines for games missed, and after changing agencies earlier in the week with CAA letting him go leading to the hiring of Drew Rosenhaus, it appears that Reddick will be on the move again, and soon.

BREAKING: #Jets pass-rusher Haason Reddick has been granted permission to seek a trade, sources confirm. pic.twitter.com/mfGQEsCTIp — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 15, 2024

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Jets granted Reddick and Rosenhaus a short window to seek a trade, with Rosenhaus reaching out to teams over the last 12 hours to gauge interest in his new client.

The Jets have given Haason Reddick and his reps a short window to seek a trade, per sources. His new representation, Drew Rosenhaus, has been reaching out to teams over the last 12 hours to gauge interest. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 15, 2024

Ahead of the 2022 season, Reddick signed a three-year, $45 million extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he came into his own as a great pass rusher. But this offseason, the Eagles traded him to the Jets for a conditional third-round pick as the pass rusher eyed a new contract.

After trading for him, the Jets wouldn’t engage in extension talks, leading to Reddick holding out and a subsequent stalemate.

After owner Woody Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh last week, Johnson made a plea to Reddick to report to the building and get something done contract-wise. That plea fell on deaf ears as the two parties couldn’t work out a deal, leading to the change in representation for Reddick.

CAA has parted ways with New York’s holdout pass rusher Haason Reddick, per sources. pic.twitter.com/7j1Xn6YoQI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 10, 2024

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Jets and Reddick were close on a one-year deal that would have paid Reddick more than he was scheduled to make this season. Reddick turned the deal down, which played a role in CAA letting him go.

“Reddick, who is on the hook for millions and millions in fines, had a contract offer that would have given him the opportunity to make up for the fines and make more money than he was originally scheduled to earn,” Rapoport wrote on Oct. 13 for NFL.com.

Now, he is free to look for another trade.

The Jets are coming off a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football and are now preparing for a Week 7 Sunday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Though Reddick hasn’t been with the team all year, including in the offseason, it’s another disappointing turn in the saga for the Jets, who find themselves in quite a bit of turmoil this season, largely of their own doing.