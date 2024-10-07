Look: George Pickens Sends Message With Eye Black Against Cowboys

Third-year wide receiver George Pickens is off to a fast start this season as the true No. 1 wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In the first four games of the season, Pickens has 20 receptions for 284 yards, good for 14.2 yards per catch. He’s getting the lion’s share of the targets, too, as he has 29 targets, while the next closest is tight end Pat Freiermuth with 20.

Despite the heavy workload, Pickens had a clear message to defenders and everyone else Sunday night on his eye-black strip.

“Open Fucking Always” Pickens’ eye black said against the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday Night Football.

“Open fucking always” George Pickens’s eye black looks like the sign in front of IHop pic.twitter.com/41MBNOBLpz — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 7, 2024

This isn’t a new message or stance from Pickens. He’s always felt that he’s open on every route and wants the quarterback to throw the football to him. He’s had issues with maturity on the field and has been frustrated in the past with a lack of targets in the passing game and lack of success at times.

So far this season, that’s not the case at all. He’s coming off a 100-yard game against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4 and has had at least 50 yards receiving in three of the Steelers’ four games.

While the Steelers might have some concerns at the receiver position behind him, Pickens has been very good so far this season and is looking to show the NFL once again that he’s a top dog, this time in primetime.

Though his message is clever and might be a bit of phycological warfare for defensive backs, chances are his pocket book will be a bit light later in the week as he’s in line for an NFL fine.

According to the NFL’s Accountability: Fines & Appeals, Pickens will be in line for a $11,255 fine for Personal Messages, according to operations.nfl.com. We’ll see what comes of George Pickens’ eye-black message later in the week from a fines perspective.