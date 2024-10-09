Kaboly Confident Russell Wilson Will Start Week 7, No Matter What Justin Fields Does

Justin Fields’ next start could be his last. With Russell Wilson approaching full health, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are coming close to decision time. And Mark Kaboly thinks Wilson will get the nod two weeks from now against the New York Jets no matter what Fields does in Week 6 versus the Las Vegas Raiders.

Appearing on 93.7 The Fan Wednesday, Kaboly believes Wilson will be the guy next week.

“I think they’re going to give [Justin Fields] one more opportunity and I don’t know if anything can stand in the way of Russell playing next week against the Jets,” Kaboly said via The Fan’s Andrew Limberg.

The article notes that Kaboly was sharing his opinion and not offering an ironclad report.

Fields has started the first five games of the season with mixed results. Pittsburgh got off to a hot 3-0 start, playing clean and controlling time of possession to grind teams down late. Fields wasn’t asked to do much and benefitted from playing with a lead but flashed big-play ability along with improved accuracy and better decision-making.

The passing game has opened up the last two weeks partially because it’s had to. The Steelers have trailed more often, never leading against the Indianapolis Colts and going back and forth with the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. Fields hasn’t thrown an interception in either game, but his play has been spottier, missing reads and looking less decisive against the rush. And Pittsburgh’s struggled to put points on the board as it has the 22nd-ranked scoring offense this season. Not all of that is Fields’ fault and a lack of supporting cast has hurt him. The running game can’t get on track and receivers are losing out on contested chances.

Opinions on the Steelers’ future starter have varied. Kaboly thinks it’ll be Wilson. As does NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. But ESPN’s Dan Graziano thinks it’s Fields’ job to keep, speculating that Russell Wilson could be traded or even released.

Wilson appears trending toward full health for the weekend. He’s practicing in full Wednesday and barring any setbacks, should do the same Thursday and Friday. It creates a decision for his status this weekend against the Raiders whether Mike Tomlin would start him, name him the No. 2, or keep things status quo as inactive and the No. 3 quarterback.

Right now, the middle option of making Wilson the immediate backup seems most likely. But if Kaboly is correct, it’ll be a one-game thing with Wilson taking the reins in Week 7 for a Sunday night game against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets.