J.J. Watt Savoring ‘These Last Few Days’ Of Having More Career Sacks Than T.J. Watt

It is rarified air for any NFL pass rusher to reach the 100-sack mark. So it is pretty crazy when you consider there are two brothers who have both achieved that milestone. I am of course talking about T.J. and J.J. Watt.

T.J. just passed the 100-sack mark on Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys on a half sack split with Nick Herbig and it was a big one, a forced fumble and turnover being the result of the play. That made him the second-fastest player to ever hit the 100-sack mark after only Reggie White.

And has his older brother — and biggest fan — acknowledging the inevitable.

100 for Watt and a strip #Steelers pic.twitter.com/3RNRVGVVRo — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 7, 2024

“Unbelievably proud of him. I also know that he’s only, I think, 13 and a half away now from passing me. So, I’m just gonna try and enjoy the bragging right that I have,” J.J. Watt said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s coming sooner than later. I can tell you that. It’s coming sooner than later, so I’m just enjoying these last few days I got here.”

With 1.5 sacks on Sunday Night Football, T.J. Watt has 101 sacks in his career. His older brother has 114.5. It’s funny that J.J. nailed the exact number right on the head – not that he is counting or anything. If Watt stays healthy and produces at the level he has for the last few years, he should end up passing his brother this season.

Watt’s 1.5 sacks on Sunday broke him into the top 40 of all-time sacks since it became an official statistic in 1982. He is seventh in terms of active players. If you include all-time unofficial sacks dating back to 1960, Watt is 59th on the list. He could conceivably jump into the top 40 since 1960 and the top 25 since 1982 this season if all goes according to plan.

The Watt household thrived on competition, so you can be certain J.J. still reminds T.J. who has the sack crown in the family. But even J.J. knows that distinction is quickly coming to an end.