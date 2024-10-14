George Pickens Leads Steelers Receivers In Snaps, Roman Wilson Barely Plays In Debut

One week after George Pickens’ snaps, or lack thereof, were a big story following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 5 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Pickens led all Steelers receivers with 45 snaps in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Pickens’ 45 snaps outpaced Van Jefferson, who had 43 snaps, and Calvin Austin III with 24 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

While WR Roman Wilson, a third-round pick out of Michigan, made his NFL debut today after being sidelined with an ankle injury and then a healthy scratch as he got up to speed, he barely played, as Wilson logged just five snaps. He was fifth on the team in receiver snaps, behind Pickens, Jefferson, Austin and Scotty Miller, who finished with 14 snaps.

There wasn’t much of an expectation that Wilson would play a lot, but only seeing five snaps shows that the team still doesn’t think he’s all that close to being ready. Due to injuries, the team elevated OLB Eku Leota and RB Jonathan Ward from the practice squad, opting not to elevate Brandon Johnson, who got the nod at receiver last week and played ahead of Wilson. But even with Wilson active, it seems he still has a bit to go before he can make an impact for the Steelers.

Last week, Mike Tomlin that explained Pickens’ low snap count was due to load management. Pickens played every snap in 11 personnel against the Dallas Cowboys but came off the field for some plays in 12 and 13 personnel. While we have to go back through the tape to see how many snaps Pickens played in each grouping, it seemed as if he was on the field more today when the Steelers went to heavier packages.

While his numbers don’t jump off the page with three receptions for 53 yards, the Steelers and Justin Fields clearly made a point to get Pickens more involved. Late in the game, they gave him a look in the end zone after he hauled in a 31-yard reception to bring the Steelers down to the 3-yard line, and he finished the game with eight targets.

After his attitude was a big story leading up to the game, Pickens didn’t seem to do anything that would make him a story yet again, although he does have to do a better job making plays when his number is called. Once again he some missed opportunities this week after a bad drop last week.

The Steelers are heading back to Acrisure Stadium next week for a matchup with the New York Jets, and Pickens is going to need to continue to be a big part of Pittsburgh’s game plan to overcome a solid Jets defense.