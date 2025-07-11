Former NFL GM Thinks Justin Fields Is In Better Situation To Win Than Aaron Rodgers, Calls Jets ‘Detroit Lions East’

Justin Fields didn’t have the year with the Pittsburgh Steelers that some people might’ve thought he would. When the Steelers traded for him, there was optimism that he could solve their quarterback issues. That didn’t happen. Instead, Fields left Pittsburgh after only one season, joining the New York Jets. The Steelers proceeded to sign Aaron Rodgers, the Jets’ former quarterback. Asked which of those two quarterbacks is in a better spot to win, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum expressed confidence in Fields.

“I’m gonna go with Justin Fields, and here’s why,” Tannenbaum said Friday on ESPN’s First Take. “I’m an expert in overpaying right tackles for the New York Jets. They have two first-rounders in Armand Membou and Olu Fashanu.

“They are building this team the right way. Because of that, if you can protect the quarterback, that is the baseline of success. If the four of us are having a conversation in October, November, and we’re talking about a surprise team, the Jets may not have the highest ceiling, but this is going to be the Detroit Lions East.”

History is not on Tannenbaum’s side. The Jets haven’t made the playoffs since the 2010 season. Meanwhile, the Steelers haven’t had a losing season since 2003. The Jets have a new regime in place, so it might be a little quick to crown them.

Still, it’s hard to argue that the Jets’ roster isn’t talented. Membou, Fashanu, and Alijah Vera-Tucker are young, gifted offensive linemen. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are exciting players at their skill positions, too. The Jets’ defense is a strong unit as well, led by Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner.

However, talent doesn’t always equate to wins. Consistency matters in the NFL, and arguably no one has been as consistent as the Steelers, especially with Mike Tomlin. They’re routinely in the playoff picture. In recent years, they’ve also done a lot to rebuild their offense. Pittsburgh has its own young and promising offensive line, with DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth available as proven weapons.

The Steelers play the Jets in Week 1 this year, so it won’t take long to see if Tannenbaum is correct. Both Rodgers and Fields have something to prove. Against their former teams, they’ll both want to make a statement. The Steelers’ defense is going to test the Jets to see if they can protect Fields. New York might not be ready to take a leap like the Lions did just yet.