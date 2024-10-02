Fowler: Steelers Signing LB Jacoby Windmon To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a bunch of roster moves on Tuesday, and the shuffling continues with a familiar face returning to town. OLB Jacoby Windmon is signing with the Steelers’ practice squad, per Jeremy Fowler on X.

Windmon signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft and stuck with the team throughout training camp until the final roster cuts. He played primarily inside linebacker throughout the preseason, but also took a handful of snaps at outside linebacker.

In three preseason games, Windmon played 89 snaps on defense and 45 snaps on special teams across five different units. The Michigan State product is 6006, 235 pounds, and ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash in his pre-draft process.

Our Jonathan Heitritter wrote a scouting report on Windmon shortly after he signed with the team.

He made seven total tackles in the preseason, including three stops on defense. He allowed one reception on two targets into his coverage. He received a very strong 90.0 Pro Football Focus grade for the Steelers’ preseason opener against the Houston Texans but struggled with missed tackles over the final two preseason contests. He was named a top-10 UDFA rookie by PFF after the Texans game.

The Steelers must have liked what they saw enough to bring Windmon back on the practice squad, though I wouldn’t expect to see him elevated or playing anytime soon with the inside linebacker shelves stocked pretty well.

Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin offered Windmon some praise during training camp, calling him a “good football player” following the game against the Texans.

Our Alex Kozora gave out training camp grades to every player, and Windmon received a B- with Kozora predicting he had potential to end up on the practice squad. It took a little while, but that prediction ended up coming true.