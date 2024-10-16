Breer: ‘Ton Of People’ In Steelers Building Think Wilson Would Limit Offense, Wish Tomlin ‘Would Stick With Fields’

If Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin ultimately starts QB Russell Wilson this weekend against the New York Jets, it’ll be a move many people inside the organization disagrees with. That’s the perspective of NFL insider Albert Breer, who makes it clear Tomlin hasn’t anointed a starter yet. At least, not anywhere outside of his own head.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show Tuesday, Breer said the situation is fluid.

“This is a decision that has not been made yet,” Breer told Eisen. “I know some people there that feel like that Tomlin is gonna take this thing to the end of the week and really take a hard look at it.”

During his Tuesday press conference, Tomlin didn’t announce who would start or prepare to start the week, a departure from the first six weeks when Tomlin took what he called a “transparent” approach to detail the quarterback calculation. Largely, that was due to Wilson not being deemed healthy while he rehabbed his calf injury, making it a non-decision for the team.

Wilson returned to full-time work last week but ran as the No. 2 in practice and served as Justin Fields’ backup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Fields struggled as a passer but rushed for two scores, including a key fourth-down touchdown to give Pittsburgh a 12-7 halftime lead.

Starting Russell Wilson at QB would give the Steelers a better chance at a more fluid passing game and quicker starts. While not exclusive to Fields, Pittsburgh’s first-quarter offense has struggled throughout the season and has warmed up to most games. But replacing Fields would throw out the designed quarterback run game the Steelers have relied on throughout the year. Breer says that is why many in the building want Fields to keep the job.

“There are a ton of people in that place right now that feel like Russell Wilson would limit them on offense in a way that Justin Fields does not. Which I think is a big part of the reason why so many people there just wish that Tomlin would stick with Fields,” he said.

OC Arthur Smith seems to be happy with the job Fields has done this year, consistently praising him during his weekly Thursday media sessions. Even after the team’s first loss to the Indianapolis Colts, he gushed over Fields’ second-half performance to rally from a 17-point deficit and nearly tie the game. Often working with mobile quarterbacks, Smith’s play-calling menu would have a page torn out against a tough New York Jets defense this weekend if Wilson starts.

Ultimately, the only vote that matters belongs to Tomlin. Signs still point to Wilson being the starter, the nine-time Pro Bowler taking first-team reps during Wednesday’s practice. A decision is likely to be announced Friday after practice.