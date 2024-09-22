Tomlin: Steelers ‘Don’t Have A Chance’ To Beat Chargers If They Can’t Limit Run Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ home opener at Acrisure Stadium today is against an opponent with a very similar style in the Los Angeles Chargers, who enter the season at 2-0 with a focused approach on their run game. J.K. Dobbins is the NFL’s leading rusher through two weeks, while backup Gus Edwards toted the rock 18 times last week. Limiting the run game for the Chargers will be important for the Steelers, and if they don’t, head coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers “don’t have a chance.”

“It starts first with stopping the run. You don’t get to advantageous possession down circumstances unless you’re doing that. We have respect obviously for Herbert and his talents, but we don’t have a chance unless we minimize the running game today,” Tomlin told Omar Ruiz on NFL Gameday Morning.

I caught up with Mike Tomlin before his #steelers face the #chargers – his thoughts on Justin Fields, the physicality expected in this game & feeding off the crowd in their home opener👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/S6WF0jm8mL — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) September 22, 2024

Pittsburgh’s brand of football this season has been similar to the Chargers, with both teams prioritizing time of possession and winning on the ground. While Justin Herbert is a talented quarterback, Los Angeles hasn’t made him the focal point of their offense under Jim Harbaugh. Through two games, Herbert has thrown for just 274 yards, compared to 273 yards for Justin Fields in Pittsburgh.

The similarities in offense and both teams having strong defenses should make today’s game a close, hard-fought affair that might not feature a lot of scoring. That will make it all the more important to limit and stop what Los Angeles will try to do on the ground, as scoring chances might be at a premium. Today’s game might come down to whoever can run the ball better and possess the ball the longest.

So far, the Steelers have done a good job on the ground, and they are sixth in the league in average time of possession. But the Chargers are probably going to be the most difficult matchup the Steelers have had because of their similar brand of football. The onus will be on the Steelers’ front seven to outplay the Chargers’ front seven on the other end and not let Dobbins add to his league-leading rushing total.

Pittsburgh is familiar with both Dobbins and Edwards, as well as offensive coordinator Greg Roman from their time with the Baltimore Ravens. However, Dobbins and Edwards have both had success against the Steelers in the past, so familiarity doesn’t necessarily mean the Steelers will have success. It helps, though, and everyone on Pittsburgh’s defense knows the importance of limiting what Los Angeles can do on the ground today.