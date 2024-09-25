Steelers Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: 11 Players Limited Or Fail To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of their Week 4 game against the Indianapolis Colts. And it’s a lengthy one. In total, 13 players were listed on the report with 11 of them limited or not practicing. Sitting out today’s session were RB Najee Harris (rest), RB Jaylen Warren (knee), EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin), and TE MyCole Pruitt (knee).

Limited on Wednesday was highlighted by OG Isaac Seumalo’s (pec) return, his first practice since the regular season began. Joining him as limited were QB Russell Wilson (calf), SS DeShon Elliott (quad), CB Donte Jackson (rest), EDGE T.J. Watt (rest), DT Cam Heyward (rest), and DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest).

Steelers Wednesday Injury Report

Full

WR Roman Wilson (ankle)

WR Van Jefferson (eye)

Limited

SS DeShon Elliott (quad)

OG Isaac Seumalo (pec)

QB Russell Wilson (calf)

CB Donte Jackson (rest)

EDGE T.J. Watt (rest)

DT Cam Heyward (rest)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest)

DNP

RB Jaylen Warren (knee)

RB Najee Harris (rest)

EDGE Alex Highsmith (groin)

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee)

During his Tuesday press conference, Mike Tomlin said that Russell Wilson would be limited today. The team will monitor his progress this week to see if he can graduate to his first full practice session since injuring his calf the Thursday before the regular season began. Justin Fields remains the team’s starting quarterback for the week.

Seumalo strained his pec and didn’t practice the first three weeks, getting in his first session since the injury today. His status for the weekend remains unclear. If he doesn’t play Sunday, Tomlin said Spencer Anderson and Mason McCormick will split time at left guard. The two rotated there in the Steelers’ Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Highsmith suffered a groin injury shortly before halftime of the Chargers game. Tomlin essentially ruled him out this week and reports indicate that he’s expected to miss the next 2-3 games though surgery won’t be needed, and he’ll hopefully avoid an injured reserve stint. Nick Herbig will replace him at ROLB while DeMarvin Leal will see an uptick in playing time.

Pruitt suffered a knee injury in the Steelers’ Week 2 win over the Denver Broncos. Tomlin noted that he’s expected to miss this weekend’s contest against the Colts. Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, and Rodney Williams will be the team’s tight ends, Williams playing primarily on special teams.

Warren didn’t finish Sunday’s game due to his injury, officially known as a problem with his knee. His status for this weekend is questionable but Tomlin said the Steelers will leave the light on for him to play. If he can’t suit up, RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson will see an increase in carries after helping close out the win over the Chargers. Warren has struggled to get healthy this year, also dealing with a hamstring injury since the summer.

Roman Wilson was healthy but inactive for the Steelers’ Week 3 win. He’ll try to get a hat this weekend. Jefferson missed part of the game after being poked in the eye though he returned by the fourth quarter. Elliott’s quad injury wasn’t mentioned postgame or by Tomlin during his Tuesday presser. For now, he’s still likely to play this Sunday.

Pittsburgh and Indy kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.