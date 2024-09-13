Steelers’ Week 2 Friday Injury Report: Two Players Questionable, Seumalo Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Friday injury report, the final one of the week ahead of their Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos. OG Isaac Seumalo (pec) has been ruled out and will not play this weekend. Two players end the week questionable in WR Roman Wilson (ankle) and QB Russell Wilson (calf).

Seumalo was the only Steeler who failed to practice Friday. Russell Wilson and Roman Wilson were limited. Everyone else was full and do not carry game statuses: LB Patrick Queen (groin), CB Darius Rush (concussion), OT Dan Moore Jr. (ankle), DL Cam Heyward, and DL Larry Ogunjobi (knee).

Steelers Friday injury report: QUESTIONABLE:

Steelers’ Friday Injury Report

Full

DL Cam Heyward (not injured/rest)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (knee)

LB Patrick Queen (groin)

CB Darius Rush (concussion)

OT Dan Moore Jr. (ankle)

Limited

QB Russell Wilson (calf)

WR Roman Wilson (ankle)

DNP

OG Isaac Seumalo (pec)

While Russell Wilson is questionable, Justin Fields is likely to get the start at quarterback. According to the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, there is a good chance Fields also gets the nod in Week 3 for the Steelers’ home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Wilson has battled a calf injury throughout the summer, originally hurt in training camp and aggravated last Thursday ahead of the season opener.

Roman Wilson has made progress after injuring his ankle in late July but it’s still an open question if he’ll play this weekend. Wilson missed most of training camp, the entire preseason, and Week 1, putting him far behind the rest of the team. The fact he was only limited Friday after fully practicing Thursday is discouraging.

Seumalo will miss his second game after injuring his pectoral muscle prior to the season beginning. Spencer Anderson will get another start at left guard. With Dan Moore Jr. healthy, the Steelers have a decision to make at offensive tackle. Local media reports hint that Moore will start at left tackle while rookie Troy Fautanu will make his first career start at right tackle, sending 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones to the bench. We’ll wait for kickoff to confirm the o-line configuration.

Queen will play after sitting out yesterday’s practice. Clearly, his groin injury was minor. Rush has cleared protocol and will be a reserve corner and possible starting gunner. Heyward received a rest day Thursday while Ogunjobi looks healthy after being limited earlier in the week.

Pittsburgh and Denver kick off 4:25 PM/ET on Sunday. The Steelers are 1-0 after beating the Atlanta Falcons while the Broncos are 0-1 after falling to the Seattle Seahawks last weekend.