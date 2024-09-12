Fittipaldo Believes Troy Fautanu Will Start At RT, Broderick Jones To Bench Sunday

With three healthy and game-ready tackles for the first time in a month, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make: Who gets the start? And who is the odd man out? Though nothing is set in stone, Steelers beat writer Ray Fittipaldo believes Dan Moore Jr. and Troy Fautanu will be the starting tackles Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

“If I had to guess the way it’s gonna transpire on Sunday, and I think we’ll have more clarity tomorrow, I would say Dan more at left Troy Fautanu at right,” Fittipaldo told 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller.

Fittpaldo made clear it was his belief, not a report, and is going off what Mike Tomlin said during his Tuesday press conference. Speaking to reporters, Tomlin said Fautanu was “deserving” of battling for a starting role.

According to The Trib’s Chris Adamski, Fautanu and Jones took first-team right tackle reps during Thursday’s practice. But the framing of the article, including Fautanu’s words that he’s “very excited” for this weekend hints that Fautanu will get the nod. With Moore’s ankle injury minor, practicing in full today, he is expected to resume his left tackle role, the spot he’s manned for nearly every game since being drafted in 2021.

Fittipaldo later speculated Moore could be benched later in the season if he struggles.

It would leave Jones as the odd man out. Fittipaldo believes that’s the way things were trending this summer before Troy Fautanu sprained his MCL in the preseason opener versus the Houston Texans. That knocked him out for the rest of camp and the next two exhibition games. While he was healthy enough to dress against the Atlanta Falcons, he served as the backup to Jones and Moore.

Jones had a strong showing against Atlanta. Jones wasn’t a liability but didn’t play as good of a game. With the team high on Fautanu, the organization ecstatic when he fell to them at No. 20, they want to quickly get eyes on what they have. While they may still remain high on Jones, benching your first round pick is a discouraging sign. There may not be official word until Sunday’s first possession, but it’ll be one of the top stories to watch against the Denver Broncos.