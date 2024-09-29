Steelers Vs. Colts 2024 Week Four: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV & Radio Schedule

2024 Week 4

Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) vs. Indianapolis Colts (1-2)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, Sept. 29, 2024

Site: Lucas Oil Stadium (67,000) • Indianapolis, IN.

Playing Surface: Field Turf

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analysis), and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Rob King (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds per MyBookie.ag: Colts +2

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 6-1 SU in their last 7 games.

Pittsburgh are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh are 8-1 SU in their last 9 games against Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games on the road.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Indianapolis.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 15-5 SU in their last 20 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference South division.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 12 games played in September.

Indianapolis are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Indianapolis’ last 6 games.

Indianapolis are 2-4 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Indianapolis’ last 10 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Indianapolis’ last 12 games at home.

Indianapolis are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Indianapolis’ last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference.

Indianapolis is 3-12 SU in their last 15 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Indianapolis are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in September.

Indianapolis are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games played in week 4.

Steelers Injuries:

TE MyCole Pruitt (knee) – Out

T Alex Highsmith (groin) – Out

RB Jaylen Warren (knee) – Out

G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) – Out

QB Russell Wilson (calf) – Questionable

Colts Injuries:

CB Kenny Moore III (hip) – Out

DE Kwitty Paye (quad) – Out

CB Chris Lammons (knee, ankle) – Questionable

DL Tyquan Lewis (calf, wrist) – Questionable

C Ryan Kelly (neck) – Questionable

T Braden Smith (knee) – Questionable

Weather:

INDIANAPOLIS WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_sep_29_2024_at_indianapolis-colts_weekly_release

Flipcard:

steelers-colts-week-4-flipcard

Game Capsule:

pit-ind-week-4-capsule-2024